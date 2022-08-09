Ryan Hayes looking to build on 2021: 'We want more than last year'

While some might be satisfied with what the Michigan football program was able to do on the field last season, members of the program itself see it as an opportunity to reach even greater heights with some opportunities left on the table last season.

While this camp is different than any in recent memory for the Wolverines, the standard has been set and what to expect on a yearly basis no longer needs to be discussed.

Meeting with the media on Tuesday, Hayes admits that the team is further ahead than last year but isn't satisfied with the results of last season.

"We're definitely further ahead than we were last year," Hayes said. "Because we were able to do more stuff this summer with the team. I think everybody knows the standard now. It's been said, we don't have to talk about it. Everybody has the same motivation. I think building on last year. We want more than last year. Last year wasn't good enough in our minds. We're just going to keep building off that."

Building on what the Wolverines did last year, all that remains is for the program to run the table and win a national championship. Easier said and done.

However, the losses the Wolverines suffered last season are still sticking with Hayes. A reminder that while success is a good thing, there's always something else remaining to be achieved.

"Michigan State and Georgia are our biggest motivation right now," Hayes said. "Those two games were not good for us. We want those back. I guess it's just preparing. We won a Big Ten championship, we won against Ohio State. We want more than that right now. That's our motivation and we're going to keep working towards that."