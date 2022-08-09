Ryan Hayes' offseason plan paying dividends in early stages of camp

Michigan offensive lineman Ryan Hayes knew what he had to do in order to come into his final camp with the program prepared to take his game to the next level.

Once the season ended, there wasn't time to look back on the success. There was only looking forward.

During the first week of camp, Hayes noticed that his hard work has paid off during the early stages.

"I changed up some of my techniques from last season which has really helped me," Hayes said. "Also, just putting on some more muscle. I think that's what I've noticed this first week, week-and-a-half, I feel stronger and more comfortable taking on bullrushes and stuff like that."

Those offseason gains, of course, can be credited to the strength and conditioning staff that laid out a clear plan for Hayes.

That plan, so far, has paid dividends.

"Me and Coach Herb had a plan, a focus, for me specifically for me this offseason that helped," Hayes said. "My numbers have gone up. We do these body scans and my muscle has gone up so I know exactly how much I've gained where. I just feel it on the field. A lot different from last year."