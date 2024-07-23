It has been well documented that the Michigan basketball program underwent a complete overhaul in the early stages of the 2024 offseason. From the coaching staff to the players on the roster, the team will have a completely new identity by the time the season rolls around in November.

The Wolverines added six transfers, five of which are projected to start at the beginning of the season. Sam Walters, a sophomore transfer from Alabama, appeared on the ‘Defend the Block’ podcast with Michigan radio voice Brian Boesch.

Walters, the fifth player to commit to Michigan out of the Transfer Portal this offseason, said in Tuesday’s episode that the known commodities in the Michigan program were a big reason he made his pledge with the Wolverines.

“I was just looking for a fresh start — something that was gonna be new,” Walters said. “I chose Michigan because I feel like the play style really suits me. I mean, I’ve known Tre Donaldson since I was in seventh grade as well, so that was a really attractive piece; that he was a guy that I’ve known for a while and a point guard that I know I’ll play really well with.”

“And coach May and all the coaches I’ve been connected with since I was younger, so that built relationship over years really helped me and my process, and I feel like they push me to be the best I can be.”

Unlike players who committed to Michigan earlier in the process, like Jones and Wolf, Walters knew the direction the program was going with the players it was adding through the Portal, and Walters was sold.

He also believed that he was a player who could add great value to the program.

“I feel like I’m the type of player that this coaching staff and this style needs, with our shooting and our downhill drivers like Roddy (Gayle), Tre (Donaldson), Rubin (Jones), all those guys, even like Wolf when he penetrates, so I feel like I fit perfectly with the guys we’ve already brought in.”

When asked what he’s most looking forward to proving as a Wolverine in 2024-25, Walters said his versatility is at the top of the list. As a 6-foot-10 power forward, Walters wants to show that he can do anything on a basketball court.

“I just want to show that I’m versatile,” Walters said. “I can really do anything on the floor. I can shoot, dribble, pass, and I also want to show that I can guard multiple positions. I feel like I showed flashes of that last year, but I want to keep showing that and keep showing and prove my ability to defend and be a really good defender in this league.”