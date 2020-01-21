The Wolverines landed a pair of four-star prospects from California and also dipped into Colorado and Hawaii this cycle. So it’s no surprise Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh and company are hitting the West Coast hard this week.

Michigan is making it a point to recruit hard out West.

Harbaugh had an in-home visit with four-star Michigan signee and Harbor City (Calif.) Narbonne cornerback Darion Green-Warren on Sunday night. Green-Warren publicly announced for the Wolverines at the All-American Bowl this month and will arrive on campus in April.

Harbaugh, offensive coordinator Josh Gattis and offensive line coach Ed Warinner all had dinner with four-star Michigan signee and San Juan Capistrano (Calif.) JSerra offensive lineman Jeffrey Persi on Monday night.

Persi, who is fresh off a strong week at the International Bowl in Dallas, inked with the Wolverines last month and was a huge land for Michigan out West.