News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-03 16:09:30 -0600') }} football Edit

Scoop: Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh Set To Hit Recruiting Trail

EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Analyst

Michigan is off this week.

But don’t expect the Michigan staff to enjoy the bye. In fact, the Wolverines are gearing up to hit the recruiting trail hard, and head coach Jim Harbaugh will personally hit the road.

Get a free 60-day trial to TheWolverine.com with promo code Blue60

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh will check in on top recruits this week.
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh will check in on top recruits this week. (Brandon Brown)

So where will he be and who will he see?

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}