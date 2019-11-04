Scoop: Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh To Make Key Recruiting Stops In California
Michigan is taking advantage of the bye week by hitting the recruiting trail hard.
As we first reported, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh and defensive coordinator Don Brown will be making their way to New England early this week to check in on several commits and targets.
While Brown will be back in the area later in the week, Harbaugh will be making his way from the Northeast to the West Coast.
According to a source, Harbaugh will be in California on Friday as Michigan looks to improve its stock with several recruits in the Los Angeles area.
