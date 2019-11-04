News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-04 10:49:38 -0600') }} football Edit

Scoop: Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh To Make Key Recruiting Stops In California

EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Analyst

Michigan is taking advantage of the bye week by hitting the recruiting trail hard.

As we first reported, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh and defensive coordinator Don Brown will be making their way to New England early this week to check in on several commits and targets.

Get a free 60-day trial to TheWolverine.com with promo code Blue60

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh will check in on top recruits this week.
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh will check in on top recruits this week. (USA Today Sports Images)

While Brown will be back in the area later in the week, Harbaugh will be making his way from the Northeast to the West Coast.

According to a source, Harbaugh will be in California on Friday as Michigan looks to improve its stock with several recruits in the Los Angeles area.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}