On Hausmann's path to playing time

Hausmann had an up-and-down true freshman season. He was thrown to the fire right away and wound up starting seven games after injuries to Nick Henrich, one of the starting inside linebackers. It didn't go well to start. Hausmann was clearly swimming in it as an 18-year-old playing Big Ten football for the first time and was routinely burned in pass coverage — that needs to be his biggest area of improvement. Opposing offenses would target him with route combinations, and he would just look lost. He was benched because of it in the middle parts of the season. But Hausmann really came on late in the season, especially against Michigan, Wisconsin and Iowa. He looked more comfortable out there once he got some games under his belt and interim DC Bill Busch simplified things on the defense. I think that allowed him to play faster and not think so much.

On Hausmann's strengths as a player

I'd say Hausmann's strengths are his speed and athleticism. He tracks down the ball really well, closes the gap quickly and then usually lays a violent hit on the ball carrier. I think he can hold his own as a north-south in-the-box thumper, but where I really think he excels is when he's running down ball carriers as a 6-foot-2, 220-pounder who will only get bigger as his body matures.

On Hausmann's ceiling

There will be differing opinions on Hausmann's ceiling, but at least to me, it's high. It's important to remember Hausmann is still learning how to be a Power Five linebacker — again, he was just a true freshman in 2022. So, at a place like Michigan, you'd like to think the coaching he'd get there will be perfect for helping turn his potential into on-the-field results. I wouldn't be surprised at all if Hausmann ends up on an All-Big Ten list in a couple or a few seasons, as I don't think he'd start right away at Michigan.