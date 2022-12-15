Scouting Report: Michigan landing high-ceiling prospect in Ernest Hausmann
Nebraska transfer linebacker Ernest Hausmann made news on Thursday as he formally announced that he intended to transfer to Michigan for next season.
As a true freshman for the Huskers, Hausmann was thrust into action due to injuries and appeared in every game for the program during the 2022 season, including having 7 starts under his belt.
So what are the Wolverines getting in the young freshman exactly? Maize & Blue Review spoke with Inside Nebraska's Steve Marik to get the inside scoop on Hausmann and what he brings to Michigan.
On Hausmann's path to playing time
Hausmann had an up-and-down true freshman season. He was thrown to the fire right away and wound up starting seven games after injuries to Nick Henrich, one of the starting inside linebackers. It didn't go well to start. Hausmann was clearly swimming in it as an 18-year-old playing Big Ten football for the first time and was routinely burned in pass coverage — that needs to be his biggest area of improvement. Opposing offenses would target him with route combinations, and he would just look lost. He was benched because of it in the middle parts of the season. But Hausmann really came on late in the season, especially against Michigan, Wisconsin and Iowa. He looked more comfortable out there once he got some games under his belt and interim DC Bill Busch simplified things on the defense. I think that allowed him to play faster and not think so much.
On Hausmann's strengths as a player
I'd say Hausmann's strengths are his speed and athleticism. He tracks down the ball really well, closes the gap quickly and then usually lays a violent hit on the ball carrier. I think he can hold his own as a north-south in-the-box thumper, but where I really think he excels is when he's running down ball carriers as a 6-foot-2, 220-pounder who will only get bigger as his body matures.
On Hausmann's ceiling
There will be differing opinions on Hausmann's ceiling, but at least to me, it's high. It's important to remember Hausmann is still learning how to be a Power Five linebacker — again, he was just a true freshman in 2022. So, at a place like Michigan, you'd like to think the coaching he'd get there will be perfect for helping turn his potential into on-the-field results. I wouldn't be surprised at all if Hausmann ends up on an All-Big Ten list in a couple or a few seasons, as I don't think he'd start right away at Michigan.
