One of the changes Sherrone Moore wanted to make as head coach at Michigan was to install a General Manager. A role that is rising throughout college football with the changing landscape of NIL and the transfer portal. Moore has turned to a familiar name in hiring Sean Magee as General Manager.

Since May of 2022, Magee has served as the Chief of Staff for the Chicago Bears. The coordinator between the Head Coach, General Manager, and Operations department. A role not too dissimilar from what he will now do at Michigan.

A college General Manager oversees all of the roster construction for a program. A decade ago, a program could work with a recruiting coordinator alone, but that is not the case anymore. Moore wants to increase the recruiting staff at Michigan, put more resources towards NIL, and still keep a focus on player retention and the transfer portal. As General Manager, Magee will oversee all of that.

Prior to the Bears, Magee spent five years in Ann Arbor 2017-22 as the Associate AD for Football. In that role, Magee did many of the things he will do as General Manager, assisting in roster construction and off-the-field activities and working as a liaison between the head coach and other departments.

Magee, of course, spent time overlapping with new Head Coach Sherrone Moore during that time. His experience, familiarity with the program, and existing relationships make him a unique candidate for the position.

Michigan Football General Manager job description per MGoBlue:

- Work collaboratively with the Head Football Coach, assistant coaches, and recruiting personnel staff in the identification, evaluation and recruitment of prospective student athletes In conjunction with the Head Football Coach, manage the roster of current student-athletes while identifying future needs of the program.

- Oversee the on-campus recruiting staff's organization, scheduling and logistics of all official and unofficial visits of prospective student athletes Identify and recruit collegiate student-athletes that have entered the NCAA transfer portal.

- Establish relationships with prospective student-athletes, their families, and individuals associated with their recruitment Manage all matters regarding high school coach contacts and other applicable organizations.

- Assist the camp director with the organization and executing of all institutional summer football camps Act as Michigan Football's liaison to NFL scouts and personnel.

- Oversee the recruiting budget each fiscal year Establish and execute short and long term goals as it relates to the overall vision of Michigan Football's NIL activities.

- Act as Football's NIL representative for Michigan Athletics Present to current and future student-athletes available NIL resources.

- Build and facilitate relationships with NIL partners Adhere to all department and university policies and procedures, as well as rules, regulations, bylaws and interpretations of the Big Ten Conference and NCAA.

- Other duties as assigned by the Head Football Coach.