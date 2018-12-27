Click HERE to sign up for a subscription to TheWolverine.com and get your FREE gift code for $99 in Michigan apparel and gear!

Five-star Daxton Hill was one of four future Wolverines named his home state's Gatorade Player of the Year. Daxton Hill

Quarterback

Season Totals: McNamara finished the year 167-of-270 passing (61.9 percent) for 2,746 yards and 35 touchdowns against six interceptions. He also rushed for three touchdowns. McNamara was named the Nevada Gatorade Player of the Year in 2017 and 2018, becoming the first player in state history to win the award in back-to-back seasons. The only other player to win this award multiple times is Ohio State quarterback Tate Martell, though he did not do it in consecutive seasons. Team Record: Damonte Ranch finished the year at 12-1 and was eliminated in the third round of the Nevada 4A Northern Region of the state playoffs.



Season Totals: The junior went 123-of-196 passing (62.8 percent) for 2,004 yards and 17 touchdowns. Team Record: Pinnacle lost in the state semifinals to Gilbert (Ariz.) Perry 45-14 and finished with an 11-2 record.

Running Back

Season Totals: Charbonnet played in 11 of Oaks Christian's 13 games and finished with 1,795 yards and 17 touchdowns on just 215 totes, averaging more than 160 rushing yards per game and 8.3 yards per attempt. He also had three interceptions, two passes defended and a forced fumble on defense. Team Record: Oaks Christian finished the year at 12-1 and was eliminated in the third round of the CIF Southern Section of the California state playoffs. In its final rankings, USA Today listed Oaks Christian No. 25 in the country.

Wide Receiver

Season Totals: As primarily a quarterback, Branham was 66-of-116 passing (56.9 percent) for 1,003 yards with 12 touchdowns against seven interceptions. He also carried the ball 64 times for 295 yards (4.6 yards per carry) and another five scores, and also had two receptions for 44 yards and two touchdowns. Team Record: Northland finished 8-2 and did not make the playoffs.

Season Totals: Jackson had more than 1,200 yards receiving and 13 touchdowns, plus more than 150 yards rushing and three more scores on the ground. Additionally, he had a 65-yard punt return touchdown, and 100 return yards and two more scores on two interceptions for a team-high 20 touchdowns on the season. Team Record: 9-4. Freedom fell in the sectional championship to San Ramon Valley 28-21. Division I teams in California can't advance past sectionals.

Season Totals: Kent had 59 receptions for 924 yards (15.7 yards per catch) and 12 touchdowns. He also racked up 502 yards on kickoff returns and took two back for touchdowns. He played on defense sparingly and recorded 19 tackles with three pass breakups. Team Record: 11-3. St. Edward defeated Colerain for the Ohio Division I state title and finished No. 22 in the final USA Today national rankings.



Season Totals: He caught 50 passes for 826 yards and 12 touchdowns. He also carried the ball twice for 43 yards and a score, and had a 99-yard kickoff return touchdown. He was named the Gatorade Player of the Year in Connecticut. Team Record: 8-2.

Tight End

Season Totals: All finished the year with 30 receptions for 465 yards (15.5 yards per catch) and four touchdowns. Team Record: Fairfield finished the year at 7-4 and was eliminated from the first round of the Division I Ohio state playoffs.

Season Totals: Patterson finished the year with 37 receptions for 465 yards (13.6 yards per catch) and four touchdowns. Team Record: San Antonio Christian finished at 2-7-1 and did not make the playoffs.

Offensive Line

Team Record: Crystal Lake finished with a 3-6 record and missed the playoffs.

Team Record: Paw Paw finished the year at 8-2 and was eliminated in the second round of the Division 4 Michigan state playoffs.

Team Record: Moeller finished 6-5 and lost in the first round of the Division I Ohio state playoffs.

Team Record: Grayson finished 10-3 and lost in the third round of the 7A Georgia state playoffs.

Individual Honors: He was named to a second-team American by USA Today. Team Record: Hoban rolled all the way through 2018, bringing home the Division II Ohio state championship and finishing with a record of 15-0. Rumler helped his team win four straight state titles, but 2018 was the team's first undefeated season.

Team Record: New Canaan finished the season with a 10-3 record and lost in the state championship to Greenwich 34-0.

Defensive Line

Season Totals: In 11 games, Hinton tallied 49 stops (34 solo) with 6.5 sacks and an additional three tackles for loss. Team Record: Greater Atlanta Christian finished 9-3 and lost in the second round of the 3A Georgia state playoffs.

Season Totals: Morris recorded 89 tackles, including 25 for loss and five sacks. He's also caused two fumbles, recovered two fumbles and blocked a punt, which he returned for a touchdown. Team Record: American Heritage finished the season at 9-3 and lost in the third round of the 3A Florida state playoffs.

Season Totals: Newburg missed some time earlier this year with an injured foot/ankle and recorded 44 tackles, including 13 for loss and 5.5 sacks, in limited action. Team Record: Northmont finished the season at 10-2 and lost in the second round of the Division I Ohio state playoffs.

Season Totals: Ojabo had 50 tackles, including 17 for loss and 12 sacks. He also forced two fumbles and recovered two fumbles, one of which he returned for a touchdown. Team Record: Blair Academy finished the season at 5-3 but plays an independent school schedule that doesn't include traditional state playoffs.

Season Totals: On the year, Smith posted 73 tackles, including 11 tackles for loss with two sacks, and recorded two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and 24 quarterback pressures. He's also carried the ball three times for three yards and a touchdown. Team Record: East Kentwood finished 9-2 and lost in the second round of the Division I Michigan state playoffs.

Linebacker

Season Totals: He logged 71 tackles, including eight for a loss and four sacks. Team Record: St. Thomas Aquinas fell in the state championship game to Lakeland, 33-20, and ended the year with a 13-2 record.



Season Totals: He recorded 64 tackles, including 20 for loss and a sack, through the first five games. Stats for the final three games of the season were not available. Team Record: St. Thomas More ended the season at 5-3 and missed the playoffs.

Season Totals: On the year, Wheeler finished with 152 tackles, including 11 for loss and two sacks. He also forced a fumble and recovered four others. Team Record: West Bloomfield finished the season at 9-3 and lost in the third round of the Division I Michigan state playoffs.

Cornerback

Season Totals: Accumulated 28 tackles, three picks (including a pick-six) and 12 pass breakups as a senior in 2018. He also carried 42 times for 332 yards (7.9 per touch), and had 26 catches for 297 yards (11.4 average), with a total of five touchdowns. Team Record: Dacula finished the year at 11-3 and lost in the fourth round of the 6A Georgia state playoffs.



Season Totals: Seldon recorded 22 tackles, including one for loss, and added four interceptions and seven pass breakups during the season. Team Record: Belleville finished the year 11-1 and lost in the fourth round of the Division I Michigan state playoffs.

Season Totals: Turner recorded 17 tackles, including three for loss, and contributed three pass breakups, a caused fumble, a fumble recovery that he returned for a score and an interception returned for a touchdown. Team Record: IMG Academy finished the year at 11-1 but is not allowed to compete in the Florida state playoffs. USA Today listed IMG Academy as the No. 5 team in the nation in its final rankings.

Safety

Season Totals: On the year, Hill recorded 93 tackles (67 solo, 26 assists), including nine for loss and a sack. He has also forced two fumbles, recovered a fumble, picked off a pass that he returned for a touchdown and broke up five passes. On offense, he had 13 catches for 360 yards and seven touchdowns, and also carried the ball three times for 70 yards and a score . Hill was elected as the Gatorade Player of the Year in Oklahoma in 2018 and named a first-team All-American by USA Today. Team Record: Booker T. Washington finished the season at 8-4 and lost in the second round of the Class 6A-II Oklahoma state playoffs.

Season Totals: Johnson finished the year with 35 tackles, including 10 for loss and a sack. He also recorded two interceptions, three forced fumbles, five pass breakups and a fumble recovery that he returned for a touchdown. On offense, he caught 12 passes for 158 yards and a score. Team Record: St. John's College High finished the season at 9-1 and lost in the first round of the WCAC playoffs on a last-second Hail Mary from Gonzaga. The WCAC is made up of St. John's, Gonzaga, DeMatha and Our Lady of Good Counsel. USA Today listed St. John's as the No. 20 team in the nation in its final rankings.

Season Totals: On the year, Velazquez made 76 tackles, including 20 for loss and two sacks, and forced six fumbles. He also ran the ball 160 times for 917 yards (5.7 yards per carry) and 13 scores, and hauled in 14 receptions for 103 yards. Team Record: St. Francis DeSales finished the year at 5-5 and did not make the playoffs.

Athlete

Season Totals: As a quarterback, Johnson went 57-of-110 passing (51.8 percent) for 1,174 yards and 10 touchdowns against four interceptions. He also rushed 101 times for 442 yards (4.4 yards per carry) and nine more scores, with five receptions for 102 yards and an additional touchdown. Team Record: Martin County finished the season at 4-7 and did not make the playoffs.

Season Totals: On the year, Pesek-Hickson carried the ball 119 times for 932 yards (7.8 yards per carry) and eight touchdowns. He also had 51 catches for another 812 yards and an additional 14 scores. Team Record: Blue Valley North finished the year at 12-1 and lost to Derby in the 6A Kansas state championship game.