Two weeks ago, 3 receptions for 39 yards against the rival Spartans. Against Purdue, 2 receptions for 27 yards and an incredible 44-yard touchdown run.

Morgan introduced himself when he made a big 35-yard play in the second game of the season against UNLV. In Big Ten play, Morgan has had at least one reception in each game. In the last two games, however, Morgan is going from a gadget play freshman to having a contributing role in this offense.

Often the offseason hype doesn't necessarily translate to in-season success. Not because of the talent of the player, but because it is difficult to make an impact as a freshman. Semaj Morgan has been able to make that impact, and his role is getting bigger every week.

During spring and fall practices, the freshman wide receivers were getting a lot of hype for Michigan Football. It feels like they always do. This class was no different with Semaj Morgan, Fred Moore, and Karmello English the latest exciting freshmen group of wide receivers to come to Ann Arbor.

Why Morgan has been able to make this impact so early, he credits his progress with the work of being a college football player.

"I feel like some of the biggest strides I've made was like adapting to college life," Morgan said. "Studying. In high school we didn't really study for the games, now I feel like I've adapted like a pro. Taking care of my body, watching film, and studying, so I can go out on game day and put my best foot forward."

When it came to that end around touchdown, Morgan made sure to credit his teammates for making sure the play was a success.

"To be honest with you, we've been working on that play since last week. Cornelius made a great block. Once I (saw) that block I just knew it was off to the races. I'm just thankful that my whole team bought in."

When it comes to the team, they are taking notice as well. After the game quarterback JJ McCarthy and wide receiver Roman Wilson were asked about Morgan's impressive start to his career.

"It's the mentality that kid has that makes him special," McCarthy said. "It's a tremendous honor to be able to throw the ball to him and hand the ball off, I'm just so happy for him and happy to see what he does in the coming weeks."

Morgan's partner at wide receiver, Roman Wilson, says Morgan's mindset has impressed him the most.

"I am so proud of that guy," Wilson said. "That's a guy that comes in here and he has the only mindset of trying to achieve greatness. This guy comes in with the best attitude I've ever seen in a person. The best work ethic."

Morgan is also doing his best to learn from players like Wilson, and Wilson says Morgan is already thinking ahead of where he was as a freshman.

"He comes to me for answers and asks me questions that even when I was age I didn't ask. He really wants to be great."

Morgan has 12 receptions for 155 yards and 3 (1 rushing) touchdowns on the season. His receptions and yards are third for wide receivers behind only Wilson and Cornelius Johnson. His 3 total touchdowns are behind only McCarthy, Wilson, Blake Corum, and Colston Loveland for the team lead.

What will Morgan do next, with the Wolverines set to take on Penn State next week?