Five now-former Michigan football players are in Mobile, Ala., this week for the Reese's Senior Bowl, which is set to take place Saturday (Jan. 30). Long snapper Camaron Cheeseman, wide receiver Nico Collins, running back Chris Evans, fullback Ben Mason and cornerback Ambry Thomas are all slated to participate in the annual game and have taken part in activities all week long. Thursday was the final day of practice, and several former Michigan players were impressive once again. Read day three notes and watch highlights on the Wolverines in Mobile below. RELATED: Senior Bowl Day Two: Michigan's Nico Collins Shines — 'He's Special' RELATED: How Michigan Football Players Fared On Day One Of Senior Bowl Activities

Former Michigan Wolverines football fullback Ben Mason is impressing at the Reese's Senior Bowl. (AP Images)

Nico Collins

Collins followed up a big day two with more stellar play on day three. His ability to go up and get jump balls continues to be lauded, with that being one of his strong suits when he was in Ann Arbor. "The wide receivers were utilized heavily in red-zone situations on Day 3, giving some of the bigger wide-outs an opportunity to stand out," wrote Jacob Infante of Windy City Gridiron. "Among those receivers was Michigan’s Nico Collins. Despite not playing in 2020, he looked plenty polished, excelling in tracking the ball down and making nice adjustments to square up to the ball and make the grab." "Michigan WR Nico Collins continued to show exceptional body control, hands, and ability to use his athleticism and size in conjunction to win," wrote Nick Falato of Giants Country. "Collins opted out in 2020, and he’s reminding people how talented he can be at the next level. Collins had a good win over the top of Oregon’s Thomas Graham near the back pylon."

Nico Collins is going to be an absolute monster pic.twitter.com/3kwXP1AcP7 — Jarad Evans (@PFF_Jarad) January 28, 2021

Chris Evans

Evans played just 93 offensive snaps in six games for Michigan in 2020, and he hasn't been showing up on many mock drafts. But he may have made himself some money this week in Mobile, showing off his versatility as a running back who can catch out of the backfield. "After an academic suspension in 2019 and limited reps in fall 2020, Evans posted only 25 touches over the last two seasons, creating doubt about his NFL future," wrote The Athletic's Dane Brugler, tabbing Evans as one of his 10 'winners' of the week. "But during practice, he reminded scouts about his impressive athleticism for a 220-pound ball carrier and soft hands as a pass-catcher. It didn’t feel like Evans was a guaranteed draft pick entering the week, but that isn’t the case now." "On the ground, Michael Carter from North Carolina and Chris Evans out of Michigan were among the notable stand-outs at the running back position," Infante wrote. "Carter was athletic in space and decisive in between the tackles, while Evans showed off impressive hands and ball skills for a running back that were apparent when looking at his collegiate tape."

Ben Mason

After making some hard hits on days one and two, Mason continues to turn heads. He and the aforementioned Evans are putting themselves in position to be drafted come this spring, according to those in attendance. While Mason has also repped at tight end, he was tabbed as the No. 1 fullback in thedraft by Sports Illustrated's Ric Serritella, after he has impressed in Mobile.

Keeping a close eye on #Michigan FB Ben Mason at the #SeniorBowl. Hearing some middle round grades floating around. He can block/catch the ball and provides special teams juice. Fun player to scout. #TheDraftStartsInMobile pic.twitter.com/pYxk7cPNif — Vinnie Calderone (@CenzoNFL) January 29, 2021

You ain’t the only fullback running 7-routes these days! @JuiceCheck44



Ben Mason 👀 pic.twitter.com/RuFJNna3IN — Ben Fennell (@BenFennell_NFL) January 28, 2021