Shades of '99: John Navarre comments on Michigan's current quarterback room

Michigan has had its fair share of quarterback battles throughout its expansive history. With weeks remaining until the Wolverines take the field for the season-opener, this year isn't any different.

Cade McNamara, the incumbent starter, versus the high-profile recruit of JJ McCarthy, who showed flashes of his ability last season as a true freshman.

It's a situation that's all too familiar to former quarterback John Navarre. As a young quarterback waiting in the wings, he saw the quarterback battle of Tom Brady and Drew Henson develop firsthand. Brady, who wasn't the legend he was in the NFL, and the high-profile recruit in Henson would eventually go on to split time and would fight for increased snaps on the practice field.

To Navarre, who appeared on the Maize & Blue Review's Afternoon Live podcast on Wednesday, the Wolverines' current quarterback room is in a very similar spot.

"You see some parallels with what's going on right now with Cade and JJ," Navarre said. "I think it's kind of the same type of deal. Sure seems like shades of '99. We all knew that, we all understood it. It was a good understanding. There was a right time for Drew to come in and you saw that throughout that season. Ultimately, everybody knew that was Tom's team."

Back then, it was never about who was in Brady's camp or who was in Henson's camp. There was an understanding that Brady was the seasoned veteran, the leader of the team. The best player at the time would see the field but the veteran presence could never be understated.

"It was evident and clear from Coach Carr that there was going to be some competition but I think a lot of us knew that Tom was the leader," Navarre said. "Drew was a great leader as well but Tom was the leader of the team, and he had been there for a while and he built a good relationship with the guys. I think everybody kind of sensed that we knew there was going to be a competition and we know the talent and the opportunities that Drew could bring. Everybody knew this was Tom's team and this was his year."

While Brady and McNamara aren't being compared on level of play, the situation in which both players are in is similar. Both led the Wolverines to successful campaigns, both had leadership abilities and both held the respect of players and coaches alike.

Navarre believes that McNamara's previous experience will hold a lot of weight to the coaching staff to determine how the reps will be split moving forward.

"That holds a ton of weight with me and I would anticipate that would hold an extreme amount of weight with the coaches," Navarre said of McNamara's experience. "Experience is the ultimate highlight on the resume for a quarterback. It just allows you to become better, you become more knowledgable. It certainly helped me over the years get better each year.

"More live time I had in Michigan Stadium, the better I got week after week and year after year. Experience trumps all in my mind. I think that's so valuable and gives (McNamara) the benefit to be the starter with the coaches and with the players, really, no matter what happens, in my mind."

