We're quickly into Week 5 of the college football season, and the board is wide open. If you watched our betting podcast, Sharpening The Edge, you got a sneak peek of my bet slip for this week and my thoughts on Michigan football vs. Iowa from a betting perspective. Let's dive in and roll out the board for this week's college football action.

Michigan vs. Iowa betting pick

After U-M opened as 7.5-point favorites against Iowa, it immediately shot up to 10.5 by Sunday night, and while bouncing up to 11.5 and down to 9.5, the line looks set at 10.5 nearing kickoff. Smart money is buying anything over 10.5 back to that number, while anything below 10 is bought back up to the 10.5 number. The takeaway here is Vegas clearly sees this as a 10-to-11 point differential, and the power of the hook (half-point) is driving books to stay at 10.5, offering no leeway for bettors to push on 10 or cover at 9.5 or 11. As for the total, it was bet all the way down to 42, which I think covers due to Michigan's aggressive offense style it showed against the HAwkeeys in the Big Ten Championship and the firepower they have on this team, offensively, outweighs last year's roster, because it's essentially the same team with the addition of J.J. McCarthy. I projected the score at 24-13, but the line being bet all the way down to 42 tells me there's value in taking a low total -- from a betting perspective. Pick: Total over 42

Best bets for college football's Week 5 slate