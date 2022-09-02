Back like we never left, it's time to break down college football from a betting perspective before we embark on the weekend slate.

As you can see above, we made a podcast. Make sure to listen and watch live on YouTube every Friday at 4 PM! That doesn't mean the column is going anywhere, though.

Michigan's offensive line will counter Colorado State's d-line well enough for Cade McNamara, who's fighting for his job, to have a field day in the pocket. When Michigan subs in J.J. McCarthy, expect him to push the ball in an attempt to win Round 1 against McNamara. The Wolverine defense has question marks, but it shouldn't have any issues against a CSU o-line with zero combined starts for the program and four transfer starters. But U-M's linebacker and safety depth could struggle against Jay Norvell's Air Raid offense if the Rams stay persistent in a blowout. In Norvell's first game, I think they will. Smells like a 49-17 final.

Here's every game I'm on this weekend.

Friday, 8 PM: ILL @ IND

Need a perfect way to enjoy your Friday night? How about watching Bret Bielema's Illinois offense running it down the throats of Tom Allen's defense? The line moved from 4.5 down to 1 and may close at even. The sharps are in on the Illini. Indiana's team is entirely new with some of the worst returning production numbers in the country -- which is probably a good thing in the long term but not enough for me to think they can beat a capable Illinois team.

Pick: ILL +1

Saturday, noon: BUFF @ MD

Maryland's offense has two pro wideouts and arguably the most accurate passer in America. Defensively, the Terps might be the worst in the Big Ten. Buffalo runs a ball possession offense that prioritizes the run. I think the script goes Mo Linguist's way and gets Buffalo out to a low-scoring lead midway through the first half. Then Maryland explodes once it can break the possession cycle. Buffalo's defense is 111th, according to SP+. Taulia Tagovailoa might go for 500.

Pick: Over 65

Saturday, 5:30 PM: TXST @ NEV

Nevada's win over New Mexico State last week totaled 36 points combined.

Even without some of the pieces Norvell took to Colorado State with him, the bulk of Nevada's defense that finished first in turnover margin in the Mountain West last season returned in 2022. The defense's prominence against equal opponents was on display last week. Against Texas State, who scored 30 or more points only twice last season and five of its final six games went under, it's hard to do anything but close my eyes and bet the under.