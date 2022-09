M&BR's Dennis Fithian, Brandon Justice and Lucas Reimink give you an inside and entertaining look into the odds.

Topics discussed include:

- Justice on what to expect from STE 00:00-5:26

- Michigan vs Colorado State 5:27-11:03

- Michigan State vs Western 11:04-16:48

- Trio of picks 16:49-26:06

- Props & parlays 26:07-33:30

- Pick of the week 33:31-38:00