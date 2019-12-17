The guest on this week's 'Attack Each day' podcast was Michigan Wolverines football senior quarterback Shea Patterson, as the veteran signal caller took home the team MVP award at Sunday night's annual postseason banquet. Patterson and head coach Jim Harbaugh reflected on Sunday's festivities, while also reminiscing about the hot streak the senior ended the regular-season on.

The Michigan Wolverines' football team will play Alabama on Jan. 1 in the Citrus Bowl. (Lon Horwedel)

Jim Harbaugh, Reflecting on the Awards Banquet and the Careers of the Senior Class:

"It was a very special night, with guys receiving the coveted M Ring. You realize how fast four years goes by; the years are short and the days are long, and you once again realize it. "These were just young guys when they first came here and we first met them, and now we're seeing them walk across the stage while thinking about all the things they've accomplished. "Memories flash back to home visits in recruiting, and it's an honor to shake their hand and give them their letter jacket and M Ring. "It's a great group of guys we have playing football here at Michigan, along with the coaches. "Guys have been warriors, and I can truly say it's been a great pleasure to watch it on a daily and weekly basis. "The adversity these guys have overcome can be something they're proud of — it's kind of like a battle scar. They came out in a good place because they decided to give it their very best.

Jim Harbaugh, on Ambry Thomas Winning Michigan's Defensive Skill Player of the Year Award:

"[Junior cornerback] Ambry Thomas led the team in turnovers and did so many great things. Who would have predicted that, when he had been in the hospital for four or five or six weeks? "He's one of the special ones."

Jim Harbaugh, Discussing Shea Patterson's Performance This Season:

"There's no quarterback in Michigan history I've seen that had the kind of five-game stretch Shea had over his last five games. "He did his work against a lot of top ranked defenses — top-five and top-10 units when Shea and our offense played them. "It was challenging from that standpoint, and I'm excited to yet again play against a top-ranked defense and team. "There are very few competitors like Shea Patterson — this guy is a premier competitor and a great football player, and has been a great teammate. He's humble with a competitive edge, and when you have that, you go far in life."

Shea Patterson, on Winning the MVP Award:

"It's very rewarding. It's the best feeling I've had up until this point in my career. Getting that award means so much to me, and even more because my teammates voted for it. "It was cool to get it from them, because I have so much love and respect for them. "It's my last year here and I've just wanted to make the most of it, and I've had so many great players around me. "To have that award during my time here is amazing. "I felt our confidence [on offense] grow as a unit; we understood we were going to go through growing pains, and everyone fed off each other's energy once it finally clicked. "We got more consistent and started going out there and having fun. "I don't even want to talk about leaving. I love this place and I love playing here. It's another opportunity to go out there and do what I love with my teammates and the uniform."

Shea Patterson, Reflecting on his Arrival at Michigan: