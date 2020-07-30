The student alleged he approached Schembechler, who the student knew from his work with the team, and asked who he should visit for treatment for migraines.

The Detroit Free Press ran an article Thursday titled Lawsuit: Bo Schembechler knew about Dr. Robert Anderson sexual assaults at U-M. In it, a former student member of the broadcast team (who has filed suit against the University anonymously under the name "John Doe") said he told Michigan's Hall of Fame coach of abuse at the hands of Dr. Anderson.

"After being sexually abused by Dr. Anderson in 1982 and 1983, (the student) reported the sexual abuse directly to Head Coach Schembechler," according to language in his lawsuit. "Upon being informed of the sexual abuse committed by Dr. Anderson against (the student), Head Coach Schembechler directed (the student) to report the sexual abuse directly to then University Athletic Director Don Canham on two occasions in 1982 and 1983."

"The student said when he told Schembechler about the assault, Schembechler grew 'visibly angry' and told the student to get his 'butt into Canham's office,'" the Freep reported. "The student said he did, but no action resulted."

"[Canham's] response, literally, was just to blow me off. He did nothing," the student said at a news conference.

The student said he believed his account to Schembechler was the first time the coach had been informed of the abuse, saying he later talked to football players who were assaulted by Anderson and adding they all said they hadn't told Schembechler or his assistant coaches.

Schembechler's son, Shemy, told The Wolverine Thursday he had also spoken with several former players whose accounts were the same.

"There are many former players that I've talked to that said something happened, but none of them had the heart to tell Bo, or even to tell me," he said. "None of them.

"Just know this — Bo would have done something. This article is so disingenuous, it doesn't even speak to how Bo handled issues. Bo would have done something. I know that, 100 percent, and there are hundreds and hundreds of players that will back up what I just said."

Canham passed away in 2005, Schembechler in 2006 and Anderson in 2008, so none obviously are able to defend themselves.

"Why in the world would nobody seek a lawsuit when these guys were still alive?" Schembechler questioned. "This is really disgraceful.

"I'm here to defend Bo. I know all of this for a fact .. we were exceptionally close, especially at the end of his life," Schembechler said of his father. "He would have told me about this. He never uttered one single, solitary word. You can go to [long time equipment manager] Jon Falk, [former coaches] Gary Moller or Lloyd Carr, and they would tell you the same thing.

"To say that Bo didn't care about those under his watch is disgraceful. Disgraceful."

Nobody knew his father better than him, Schembechler added.

"He wouldn't have just passed the buck, because this was his program," he said. "Many are going to say that Bo didn't even hire this doctor. But anything that had to do with the program, especially as it relates to the players ... he would have gone to any length to protect his players."

The Free Press acknowledged it could find no documents in the official collection that show Bo Schembechler or Canham knew about Anderson's alleged sexual misconduct. U-M's response, of course, has been to take all allegations seriously.

"At the University of Michigan, we condemn all sexual misconduct. This type of conduct is reprehensible — and whether it takes place now or took place in the past, it is unacceptable," spokesman Rick Fitzgerald said.

"We have great confidence in the WilmerHale investigation, which has been paused by the court. More than 50 former patients of Anderson have contacted WilmerHale and are awaiting a response. We believe the investigation should restart immediately."



