Being the new guy on an offensive line that has plenty of experience under their belt, right tackle Trente Jones is still trying to find his way when it comes to the cohesiveness of the line in total.

While he has proved he has belong, he is currently going through the growing pains that every first-time starter naturally goes through. Two weeks in, Jones would be the first to admit that there are things that he needs to work on.

For Sherrone Moore, who spoke to the media on Wednesday, he has seen improvements from Jones in practice. While instilling that confidence in his lineman, that confidence has been translating to the field, too.

"I think the big thing is that it's your first time in a starting position," Moore said. "When you put on a helmet here and you're the starting tackle at Michigan, it's a big deal. Sometimes, in your mind, you can make it a bigger deal than it really needs to be. It's all about confidence. If you play with confidence, you walk around with that confidence, you practice with that confidence, you're going to play like that on Saturdays.

"I tell the guys you play like you practice and he practiced a lot better last week and played a lot better. Just continue to do that and he'll progress and be in the right direction."

It's no secret that the Wolverines have been using the first two weeks of the season to get as many players as much experience as the game allows.

When looking at the total snaps, it's clear that Jones has been leading the way in his position group.

This, of course, is by design. With Moore wants to get Jones as much experience as possible before the schedule ramps up next week.

"I think that's part of being a guy that hasn't played much football," Moore said. "Those guys have played and started a number of games so try to get them more experience and more playing time. It's been really good for him, especially that last game we played. He played much better, he played really well. Just watching his progress has been good."