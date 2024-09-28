PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1XQk5CQjhTNVZRJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVdCTkJCOFM1VlEnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
Sherrone Moore discusses health status of Will Johnson, Josaiah Stewart

Josh Henschke • Maize&BlueReview
Publisher
@JoshHenschke
Publisher of The Maize and Blue Review on the Rivals/Yahoo! network.

It wasn't pretty but Michigan was able to get a rivalry win over Minnesota without its two defensive players from last week's victory over USC.

Both cornerback Will Johnson and defensive lineman Josaiah Stewart were both held out of Saturday's 27-24 victory over the Gophers with undisclosed injuries.

Fortunately for the Wolverines, however, it appear that the injuries don't appear serious enough for long-term concern.

"Both of those guys were game-time decisions," U-M head coach Sherrone Moore said after the game. "We had both in pregame, and kind of see—they're working through some things. So, it just felt like that wasn't the time to put them out there."

Despite the obvious absences of both, the Wolverines had noteworthy performances from their fill-ins with the likes of TJ Guy, Aamir Hall and Jyaire Hill all making plays at certain points throughout the game.

Moore says the added responsibilities this week will go a long way with the long-term development of the depth on defense.

"Obviously, Jyaire had a great pick, and he's steadily progressing and getting better and better and better," Moore said. "Aamir made some big plays. So, I thought those guys picked up the slack a bit, some really good things. We'll see how those guys do next week."

---

