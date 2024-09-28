It wasn't pretty but Michigan was able to get a rivalry win over Minnesota without its two defensive players from last week's victory over USC.

Both cornerback Will Johnson and defensive lineman Josaiah Stewart were both held out of Saturday's 27-24 victory over the Gophers with undisclosed injuries.

Fortunately for the Wolverines, however, it appear that the injuries don't appear serious enough for long-term concern.

"Both of those guys were game-time decisions," U-M head coach Sherrone Moore said after the game. "We had both in pregame, and kind of see—they're working through some things. So, it just felt like that wasn't the time to put them out there."

Despite the obvious absences of both, the Wolverines had noteworthy performances from their fill-ins with the likes of TJ Guy, Aamir Hall and Jyaire Hill all making plays at certain points throughout the game.

Moore says the added responsibilities this week will go a long way with the long-term development of the depth on defense.

"Obviously, Jyaire had a great pick, and he's steadily progressing and getting better and better and better," Moore said. "Aamir made some big plays. So, I thought those guys picked up the slack a bit, some really good things. We'll see how those guys do next week."