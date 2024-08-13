PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1XQk5CQjhTNVZRJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Sherrone Moore discusses true freshmen who have impressed in fall camp

Josh Henschke • Maize&BlueReview
@JoshHenschke
Publisher of The Maize and Blue Review on the Rivals/Yahoo! network.

Recruiting is the lifeblood of any program and that will always remain true despite the emergence of the transfer portal in recent years.

There's always a select number of true freshmen that work their way into the two-deep, whether it's in a major role or even in a role that won't show up on the stat sheet.

That's why it shouldn't come as a surprise that a handful of true freshman players have stood out to Sherrone Moore as things approach the halfway point of fall camp.

On offense, the praise started with high school teammates who are making some noise so far.

"Starting at the quarterback position, Jadyn Davis, he just has the it factor," Moore said. "He makes plays. Competitive, obviously, was a three-time state champion, player of the year, but poised, has ability. We'll see how it progresses. His teammate, Channing Goodwin, I mean, he's a playmaker. He's a dude that's going to probably help us this year in some way, shape, or form, and always said that it's easier to play the farther you are from the ball, especially early."

Not to be outdone, freshman running back Jordan Marshall also received praise as he could be working himself into the third running back spot.

"Jordan Marshall is probably the next guy," Moore said. "He's got a chance to be special, dynamic. Yeah, we'll see (if Marshall becomes RB3). Ben Hall is, you know, having guys like Jordan Marshall in the room will make you play fast and physical. And Ben Hall has played all of 230 pounds he is, so he's run physical fast. So super excited where he, you know, how he's hitting and how he's gaining momentum."

On the defensive side of the ball, Moore shouted out two more players that are making an impact that have seen their name mentioned plenty since the spring.

"On the defensive side, Dominic Nichols is probably the guy that jumps out the most as a freshman," Moore said. "That's really, you know, because he's been here in the spring, and he came here, and he's been in the fall. So he's a guy that I think as a freshman has got a chance. And then probably one more guy is Cole Sullivan."

---

