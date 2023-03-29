Sherrone Moore's career trajectory at Michigan didn't happen by mistake, he's earned every ounce of the praise and trust that Jim Harbaugh heaps on him every chance he gets.

That's why it was an easy decision for Harbaugh to give the reigns to Sherrone Moore as the sole offensive coordinator of the program.

It's a big shift for Moore, to be sure, who split duties as well as maintaining his offensive line room last season.

This year, he controls all of it, offensive line included. Just don't ask him about how things were split last season,

"As far as play-calling duties last year, I’m not going to talk about the specifics so good try," Moore said. "I was part of the play calling last year but, this year, I have a great staff. First of all that I’ve worked with—Coach Campbell, Coach Newsome, Coach Hart, Coach Bellamy, all the GAs, all the analysts. I have an incredible group of guys that are all working in the same line, same vision, to help us win championships, to beat Ohio State, to beat Michigan State, to beat Penn State, to win the Big Ten, their end goal.

"So we’re all working on the same vision to do that. Is it a little bit more work? A little bit, but this is something I’ve prepared for my whole life. Motivated to do it and I’m just gonna continue to work and only keep my head down and do what I know best."

How does his role change, exactly?

Moore acknowledges that there will be slight differences from last year but he is fully embracing his new role and what it means to him. Those changes will cause him to lean on the staff a little bit more than usual, which is something he has no issues with doing.

Despite all of that, he is loving every second in Ann Arbor.

"Just a little bit," Moore said on his role changing. "I mean, there’s a little bit more work involved because you’re looking at every single piece of it. I did the same thing last year. So there’s not too much difference, just be on game days the play-calling will be a little different. To me, I see it all the same, just because I always have a watchful eye of everything that’s going on. So just try to delegate a little bit more, which has helped but I have a great staff to do that. So it’s been awesome, especially with Kirk and the guys have been phenomenal.

"I don’t come in here and work at all. It’s fun for me. This is just too fun for me. I live a dream right now. So I’m just gonna continue to grind as hard as I can and live out this dream that we’re living in."