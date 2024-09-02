Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore understands that you're never going to be a finished product after one game, that there will be plenty of learning lessons to take away from a performance where you aren't facing your own team like you are in training camp.

His thoughts coming out of the Wolverines' 30-10 victory over Fresno State aren't any different, especially when it comes to the offensive line.

The talk surrounding the offense outside of who the quarterback was going to be was how were the Wolverines going to manage to work in five new offensive linemen this season.

After one week, Moore certainly isn't concerned with the direction things are headed but understands that work improvements need to be made every week.

"Never where you want it to be," Moore said. "I think it's probably, you know, it's definitely got to get better. But I thought the attitude, I thought the strain was there. The details and the technique have to continue to get better. And that's a product of your first game as an offensive line. And even the first year, the last year, the year before that, where I'd say the exact same thing.

"I went back and watched the past three years in the first game, then watched the second game, and it looks like two different lines. So I expect those guys to be a lot better. I know Coach Newsome will coach them really hard this week."

The offensive line and rushing attack largely work together, with the line opening up holes for the running backs to run through.

Senior captain Donovan Edwards, who was expected to carry most of the load for the Wolverines this season, got off to a slow start. With Kalel Mullings outrushing him and getting more carries in the game.

Moore admits that there are little things to clean up that will ultimately help the rushing attack get back on track but confidence in Edwards certainly isn't part of those 'little things' he's looking at.

"I think Donovan had 11 (rush attempts), Kalel had 15, and if Donovan doesn't get one of them called back, you know, he's got more yardage," Moore said. "So, all those things will happen for him. He's a confident kid, and we know he's a really good player, and he showed up in big moments for us. So, not worried about his confidence."