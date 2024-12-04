Sherrone Moore expects Bryce Underwood to put in the work from day one

While there were plenty of fireworks to be had for the Michigan football program as the early signing period started on Wednesday, there was no other display of fireworks than the ones that were had when the Wolverines flipped five-star quarterback Bryce Underwood from LSU last night.

From they day, there has been nothing but good vibes emanating from the program, vibes that Sherrone Moore hopes to continue moving forward.

With his quarterback officially in the fray, Moore can now discuss what he has in the five-star signal-caller.

And it's safe to say that Underwood is offering everything he's looking for.

"Oh, it's huge, I mean, he's an excellent player," Moore told reporters on Wednesday. "He has a great skill set, elite skill set. From the pocket, out of the pocket, deep ball, touch, intermediate, short. You know, he's talked to me about different things we want to do with him to expand his game and we'll do that. But exceptional leader and he loves the game. He loves to grind. He loves to get better.

"First question he asked me, he's like, coach, how late is the door open? How late can I be in the building? As late as you want, buddy. So excited, very excited to get him here and get to work."

Now, of course, Underwood doesn't want to ride the bench for as long as possible. For a player with his skillset, he will want to play and play often.

When it comes to navigating his talent, the expectations that come with a five-star quarterback and determining whether Underwood will come in on day one and be named the starter, Moore says that Underwood makes it easy.

The quarterback is humble and eager to put in the work to earn the playing time during his freshman season.

"I think for him, it's about the work," Moore said. "And continuing to, you know, start over. You know, the process of how you got to where you got to, you worked to get there. It didn't just happen. So, for him, he's going to have to work. He's going to have to put the work in. Day in, day out. And I think his mentality, I think his family, how he's been brought up. I think that's going to play a huge role into it. And who he is. And there's not going to be a humbling session. Because the kid is very humble. Like, the kid wants to be good. And the kid knows it takes work to be good. It's not just going to happen. So, he wants to be pushed, and he will be."