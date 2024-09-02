On Monday's edition of the 'Inside Michigan Football' radio show, Sherrone Moore joined Jon Jansen to discuss the Wolverines' 30-10 win over Fresno State on Saturday night. Most importantly, Moore discussed the ongoing quarterback situation that features a heavy dosage of Davis Warren and a "lightning bolt" of Alex Orji.

Warren reportedly earned the start in the final week of camp, and he played in 53 of the 62 offensive snaps in the victory.

"I thought Davis [Warren] did a good job of managing the game," Moore said. "He'd probably say he'd have that post throw back. Could have put a little bit more air on it, but also as part of it, the route detail could have been better to create the separation for him."

"But overall, managed the game really well. Never was in a panic. Played within the confines of the offense, made some really nice throws and just continues to get better."

At the end of Michigan's first offensive drive, Orji replaced Warren and threw the team's first touchdown of the season, a 3-yard pass in the flat to Donovan Edwards. Moore said it was the plan all along to catch the defense off guard, making them think Orji would run it.

"We had a plan of — we were gonna put him in for the first time he'd be in there; he'd have that play action and throw it, and thought that he'd be a lightning bolt that say that he'd be running the ball, so he did a really good job executing the play, and it was a really good job executing the play."

That pass was one of just two that Orji would attempt on the night, with his other pass grounded into the turf along the sideline. Nonetheless, Moore was pleased with how Orji performed in the role he was asked to.

Moore even hinted that Orji will see an increased role as the season goes forward.

"I thought he played well in the role. I think he had 13 snaps, and I think he averaged about six yards a carry when he did run the ball. So, did a really good job. Obviously threw the touchdown pass, and he'll have an extensive package of what he does throughout games, and it'll grow and grow every game. But I thought he did a really good job."

Orji played nine snaps at quarterback, which equated to 14.5 percent (9-62) of all quarterback snaps on Saturday. With a presumed increased role for Orji, Moore says rhythm will continue to be important.

"I think there'll be a rhythm," Moore said. "I think he'll catch a rhythm, and we'll have some stuff that's scripted, but I think you just really got to catch a rhythm of when to use him, when not to use him, and be able to do that successfully."

Regardless of how the situation continues to play out, Moore insists that Warren and Orji support each other through thick and thin, even though they're fighting for snaps.

"But to watch both those guys on the sideline together was really cool. I mean, Alex throws the touchdown, and Davis wanted to sprint out of the box to go celebrate with the guys. So that just tells you the story of how the relationship is between those two guys."