Perhaps the most intriguing part of the young 2023 Michigan football season has been the battle between the tackles on the offensive line. The competition between Karsen Barnhart, Myles Hinton, LaDarius Henderson and Trente Jones was one of the biggest focuses during fall camp, and the competition carried over into the season.

Although many suspected that the competition at tackles would be settled using the 'Michigan Method,' that doesn't appear to be the case.

Barnhart and Hinton started at left and right tackle, respectively, for the second consecutive game on Saturday, perhaps giving an indication that the battle is over.

Offensive coordinator and offensive line coach Sherrone Moore met with the media on Monday to discuss the depth chart of the offensive line.

Moore didn't explicitly list Michigan's five starting offensive linemen, but if the first two weeks are any indication, it seems as if Barnhart and Hinton have won the starting tackle jobs — at least for now.

"Like we always say, the depth chart flows, so guys don't practice or play well the next week and that can change. Right now, we have our starting five."

As he continued to discuss the offensive line, Moore noted that Michigan isn't married to the starting five it's rolled with in each of the first two games and that there is wiggle room.

"Yeah, there always is [wiggle room]," Moore said. "It's just how you perform. Like I told these guys, whenever I took over the line that first day in camp, I tell them I don't care who starts because I love you all the same. The five guys that practice the best will be the starters."

"It's not an emotional decision. It's based on film. Whoever those people are, that's who I want them to be. Those five guys have shown to be the best five guys, so we'll continue to work and see the best five is this week and the next week."

Despite the fact that there's now more clarity as it relates to the offensive line, Moore was adamant that all players get even reps during practice.

"They get pretty even reps throughout practice. When we have our scout team periods, they're pretty split down the middle. I get a good chance to see what guys are doing, and when we go against the defense, we split evenly."

It's been well documented all offseason how deep and experienced Michigan's offensive line is. Henderson and Jones — the presumed backups to Barnhart and Hinton — are both fifth-year players.

The leash on Barnhart and Hinton won't be long, because Henderson and Jones will be chomping at the bit to prove themselves when the opportunity presents itself.