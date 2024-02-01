Sherrone Moore is a busy man as the next head coach of Michigan Football. Moore is working to retain and recruit players, but he has to do the same thing with the coaching staff.

With Jim Harbaugh now coaching the Los Angeles Chargers, he is working to build a staff as well, and like he has done at previous stops he is trying to bring as many people as he can with him. Defensive coordinator Jesse Minter was widely expected to leave for the NFL either way, but short of an announcement is expected to join Harbaugh in LA.

In a recent appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, Moore discussed replacing Minter and his expectations for putting his staff together.

“Yeah, we haven’t replaced the d-coordinator yet, Moore said. “We’ve got a few names and people in the boat to do that.”

People in the boat could refer to current defensive assistants Steve Clinkscale and Mike Elston. While both are considered integral candidates, Moore still needs to work to retain them.

“And we’ve got a great staff, we’ve got great people here on the staff that we’re trying to keep, we’re going to try to retain.”

Some retention has taken place with WR coach Ron Bellamy expected to stay on staff and Grant Newsome being promoted to OL coach. Moore is on day 4 as head coach, and he has a timeline in mind for completing the staff.

“So the staff is starting to shape out, bit by bit every day, and I think by next week or so we’ll have that in place.”



