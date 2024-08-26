If anyone was expecting a full rundown of the Michigan depth chart during Sherrone Moore's pre-Fresno State press conference, you will be sorely disappointed.

Especially when it comes to the quarterbacks.

Moore met with reporters on Monday and declined to offer any indication on who will start against the Bulldogs on Saturday.

Only one thing is clear, both Alex Orji and Davis Warren are in contention.

"We're close," Moore said. "We'll figure that out soon though. We're in a good place."

While depending on who you ask, the case has been made behind closed doors for either quarterback to get the starting nod.

It appears, at least publicly, that no one has been informed who the starter will be.

"We'll just see who practices better these next couple days, and then we'll make a decision whether it's Friday, whether it's right before the game," Moore said. "We'll let them know, and then everybody else will find out at the same time."

Moore was non-committal about whether he would like to have a two-quarterback system moving forward.

Having experience with both, Moore is simply looking to find the best scenario that helps his team win games.

"I've been a part of it," Moore said. "I've been a part of it here. I've seen it work. I've seen it not work. So, we're just going to do whatever it takes to win. I don't think there's really a yes or no, or what's better, what's not. You go back to the years of Tim Tebow and Chris Leak. It worked out pretty well for them.

"But there's teams that have done it and haven't worked out well, so we'll just figure out what's our best formula to win."