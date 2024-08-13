The Michigan football program remains under investigation by the NCAA for its infamous sign-stealing scandal that traces back to former analyst Connor Stalions. News of the sign-stealing scandal broke in October 2023, and despite the departures of Stalions and former head coach Jim Harbaugh, the Wolverines remain under investigation for illegally obtaining opposing teams' signals.

On Tuesday afternoon, just 18 days before the start of the 2024 season, new Michigan football head coach Sherrone Moore met with the media to discuss as much as he could about the ongoing case.

In college athletics, coaches, players and those involved in a program are rarely at liberty to discuss the state of an ongoing investigation in hopes of keeping the investigation confidential and the eventual findings of the examination accurate.

Nonetheless, Moore spoke briefly about the investigation on Tuesday.

"We're cooperating with the NCAA fully. [We] have in the past, will in the future, and we'll continue to do that," Moore said. "So really, right now, it's an ongoing case, and we need to preserve the confidentiality of the proceedings."

Moore faces allegations of NCAA violations linked to the sign-stealing operation. Earlier this month, Michigan received a draft of the notice of allegations from the NCAA that alleges Moore deleted 52 text messages between himself and Stalions, the former analyst.

Although the draft is simply that — just a draft — suspiciousness quickly arose surrounding Moore and his connection to the operation.

Despite this, Moore is enthusiastically awaiting the release of the deleted text messages.

"I'll just say this: I look forward to them being released," Moore said.

Last season, Moore was suspended for the season opener against East Carolina as part of the self-imposed suspension Michigan levied on multiple coaches, including Harbaugh.