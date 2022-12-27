Michigan didn't need much motivation, nor does it need to manufacture any, throughout the month of December as the program counted down the days until it departed for Arizona to participate in the Fiesta Bowl.

Game week is here and the Wolverines are chomping at the bit to get back on the field in an attempt to punch its ticket to the national championship game.

For co-offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore, the multi-week layover, which included a break for Christmas, hasn't impacted the offense one bit.

He saw much of the same in practice during bowl preparations as he did during the season.

"It's been great," Moore said. "The guys are just super focused. We're practicing and preparing like we have all year. There's not really a lull or a drop-off, even if we give the guys a couple of days off for Christmas. Came back yesterday and practiced, it was an outstanding practice. The focus, the determination, the preparation has all been the same. Just really excited where we're at as a football team."

Multiple members of the U-M program have mentioned that some in the program were just happy to be in the playoffs last season.

This year, the focus has ratcheted up and the happy-go-lucky approach has turned into a business-like affair.

Now, the stage is set and the ultimate goal is in sight.

"What you learn is that it's different," Moore said. "This is a playoff, this isn't a bowl game. For us, that's how we're taking it. I think last year, a lot of guys and, as a team, were very excited to get here. We knew what the expectation was this year and we want more. Guys are hungry, we're thriving for everything, we're prepping for everything. Like it's a playoff, not just another bowl game. Excited for the opportunity."