Michigan Football has its season-opening game this Saturday against Fresno State.

It's the beginning of a new season and a new era at Michigan as Sherrone Moore officially takes over as head coach.

Fresno State will also have a new head coach after Jeff Tedford was forced to resign due to health reasons this summer. Tim Skipper is serving as interim head coach.

Moore previewed Fresno State during his weekly press conference.

"I think, first of all, whenever you have a new coach, obviously being a new coach, but whenever you have a new coach, there's the unknown," Moore said Monday. "There's the not really sure. Coach Skipper has been in the system. He's been there. He's been with them, so he's evolved in the culture. It's something that's been very successful, so I don't see him diverging too much from what they've done."

Fresno State has had success in recent years, under Tedford and Alabama head coach Kalen Deboer before that. Moore says Michigan is not taking the matchup lightly.

"They're a good football team. They went 9-4 last year. They're tough. They're blue-collar. They play extremely hard, so it's going to be a challenge for us to make sure we do the same thing."

Michigan's biggest challenge Saturday might come from returning starter at QB, Mikey Keene.

"Yeah, I think it starts, number one, with their quarterback, Mikey Keene. He's not as big as a lot of quarterbacks, but he gets the ball out quick. He's mobile. The offense all goes through him, so for us to be successful against him, it's about how we stop him, how we contain him. He's going to make his throws. He's going to do some really good things. He's going to be able to scramble outside the box, so we've got to keep him contained and confuse him a little bit with coverages and things we do and make it messy for him because it really goes through him. When he's healthy for them, he does a really good job of ball control and controlling the offense, and you can see that the offense has a lot more confidence with him in the game."

Michigan plays Fresno State Saturday August 31 from Michigan Stadium. The game will be broadcast on NBC.



