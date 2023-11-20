Michigan Football has been fortunate this season, largely avoiding big injuries to key players throughout the season. At the start of the year, Michigan was dealing with several injuries on the roster but has been able to build back to full health during the season.

Against Maryland, Michigan came into the game with a big injury as left tackle LaDarius Henderson did not start for the first time since taking over the role against Nebraska. Quarterback JJ McCarthy dealt with something during warmups but played the entire game. During the game, Roman Wilson took a heavy hit in the first quarter and was taken out of the game. He was seen on the sidelines later interacting with his teammates, and after the game, Sherrone Moore revealed he had been taken out of the game for precautionary reasons. Also during the game, tackle Myles Hinton, who had replaced Henderson, went down with a scary knee injury and had to be helped off the field.

Monday, during his media appearance, Moore was asked about the injury status of these players and was quick with his response.

On Wilson, Henderson, and Hinton, Moore said they "Should be good to go." against Ohio State.

This is great news, as Wilson has been Michigan's clear WR1 this season and was likely missed against Maryland. Henderson was expected to be back this week based on previous comments. Hinton has continued to be a valuable piece for depth and heavy packages all season.

On JJ McCarthy, Moore said, "He’s the best he’s felt and is excited to get to work.”

McCarthy himself provided an update.

“Doing really good. Last week was rough, but treatment has been great, and ready to go.”

It is not known exactly when McCarthy was banged up, but our Josh Henschke has reported it goes back to practice week leading up to Maryland. McCarthy is the leader of the Michigan offense in every way. His ability to create and turn broken plays into big plays has been essential to Michigan's success. At times, McCarthy has appeared limited, whether in play calls or his hesitancy to run, but Moore says against Ohio State, McCarthy will be free to play his game.

“Just let him be him, let him be him, Moore said. "When you’ve got a really good player, you can’t put a handcuff on him.”



