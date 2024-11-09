Sherrone Moore: Running back reps against IU due to practice performance

Up until the last few weeks, Michigan running back Kalel Mullings seemed to establish himself as the top back in the Wolverines' offense.

He has, however, been slowed as of late, including in the Wolverines' 20-15 loss to No. 8 Indiana on Saturday.

Mullings carried the ball just 10 times for 30 yards in the defeat—including just one carry in the first half.

Donovan Edwards saw the most carries in the Michigan backfield with 15 as he managed 46 yards rushing. Even sophomore running back Ben Hall recorded a rep before Mullings did in the first half when he got the ball inside the IU 10-yard line on the Wolverines' opening drive that ended in three points, despite the redzone being an area of the field where Mullings has thrived this season.

Head coach Sherrone Moore said the decision to lean more on Edwards in the first half was due to Edwards outperforming Mullings in practice.

"Donovan was practicing a little bit better and we have two good backs," Moore said during his postgame press conference. "Just rotating him in and ended up putting Kalel in the second half."

As to why Hall was getting reps over Mullings at points in the game, Moore said Hall had also been practicing well and has been all year.

"He practiced well too," said Moore. "We just wanted to get Ben some carries. Throughout the whole year, he is doing a really good job of helping us out and wanted to get him some work as well."

Michigan's only offensive touchdown of the game came in the fourth quarter when Mullings punched the ball in from a yard out when he jumped over the IU defensive line on a fourth down play. Mullings had a 2-yard run on a play before that to set the Wolverines up at the 1, which came after an Edwards 3-yard run on second down.

The Wolverines' other two trips inside the Hoosiers' 10-yard line resulted in Dominic Zvada field goals, including one where Moore opted to kick a 22-yarder in the third quarter instead of going for it on fourth down to make the score 17-6, despite Michigan having a chance to make it a one possession game.

Moore explained that decision afterwards.

"It really was the momentum," Moore said. "We wanted to get points, it was later in the game (but) we had time to go back down there and try to score, so that was the main factor."