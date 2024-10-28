Sherrone Moore says 'no plan' for Will Johnson to shut down for the season

This college football season has brought on a new trend in a small number of players where a player will elect to redshirt and transfer midseason or prepare for the NFL Draft.

With Michigan star corner Will Johnson battling a number of injuries this season, some have asked the question whether Johnson will be the next to willingly shelve himself for the remainder of the season considering the on-field struggles of the program this season.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Moore was asked about whether there has been any discussions with Johnson about shutting down for the season after he missed Saturday's game against Michigan State with injury.

It doesn't appear to be in the plans right now.

"Will has no plan of just shutting it down or anything like that," Moore said. "Will, if he could go out there, he would go out there in a heartbeat, and I know that he'll be back out there at some point this season, whether it's this week, next week, whatever it is, and there's zero, zero doubt in my mind that he's a competitor that wants to be out there with his teammates, so I know he'll be back.

As for the game against Oregon this weekend, Moore didn't give any updates to the media as far as his immediate status moving forward.

He does, however, expect to get Johnson back before the season is over.

"Yeah, I think he'll, oh, yeah, for sure this season," Moore said. "We'll see how it works out this week and what he can do. So we'll just let the doctors handle that."