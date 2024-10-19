Sherrone Moore self-critical after 21-7 loss: 'I have to look at myself'

Oddly enough, Michigan outplayed Illinois on Saturday afternoon, according to many statistical figures. The Wolverines outgained the Illini, threw for more yards, and won the time of possession battle by more than seven minutes.

The clear difference maker, though — and the ultimate dagger that sent Michigan home to Ann Arbor with a loss — was the three turnovers the Wolverines committed. Illinois, on the other hand, committed none. Jack Tuttle fumbled and threw an interception, and Donovan Edwards uncharacteristically coughed up the rock, too.

It was an embarrassing and abysmal loss for the defending national champions, which now fall to 4-3 on the season, with three other ranked teams left to play.

Head coach Sherrone Moore was critical of himself following Saturday's inexplicable loss.

"I feel disappointed in myself as a head coach that we didn't come out and execute at a better level," Moore said. "There's too many bits and pieces and not enough consistency. I have to look at myself, too. There's no finger pointing."

The bits and pieces that Moore referred to, like Tuttle's 29-yard completion to Colston Loveland, are way too few and far between. There was no consistency with the offense, and it was the fewest points Michigan has scored in a game since a shutout loss to Notre Dame in 2014.

"Just overall, offensively, it was not good enough at all. It's disappointing in a lot of areas. Jack can't turn the ball over. When there are guys open, we need to complete those passes. Just gotta be better."

The "just gotta be better" catchphrase used by the players and coaches throughout the 2024 season has, quite frankly, gotten old. Fans are looking for results, not comments, and so far, this year's team has provided very few of the former.

Moore is going to be looking inward before Michigan heads home for back-to-back games in Ann Arbor.

"I'm gonna re-evaluate myself and see what I need to do to be better for them, for the players and coaches as well."

When asked what his expectations are for the Michigan football program, Moore made it clear what is currently taking place is not it.

"I have extremely high expectations for this program. Going on year seven of seeing where we've been and what we've done, and this is not indicative of who we are and what we should be. And it's my job to fix it. And we will."

Michigan will host Michigan State at the Big House next weekend. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m., and the game will air on the Big Ten Network.