ago football Edit

Sherrone Moore signs full contract with Michigan

Brock Heilig • Maize&BlueReview
Staff Writer
@brockheilig

The Michigan football program announced on Wednesday morning that Michigan football head coach Sherrone Moore is now officially working under a signed contract. Previously, Moore was working under an MOA (memorandum of agreement) that was signed when he was hired in January.

Recently, it was revealed that Moore was not working under a fully signed contract, and concerns arose. But Michigan worked swiftly to get the contract signed by all parties. Moore made a statement after the news was announced.

"Our University of Michigan administration led by President Santa Ono and Athletic Director Warde Manuel has been tremendous throughout this process, and I am excited to have this full contract completed," Moore's part of the statement read. "Their support for our team is greatly appreciated and all three of us are aligned in our goals for this football program. We want the attention to be on the players that work so hard to represent this team and university at the highest level. All of my focus is and always will be centered on the mental, physical and spiritual development of the young men that suit up to play for Michigan. Go Blue!"

Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel also offered his thoughts on the completed contract.

"We are excited to announce that the full contract for University of Michigan Football Coach Sherrone Moore has been signed by all parties," Manuel said. "He is a proven leader and has been a great ambassador during his seven-plus years representing Michigan. Our university and athletic department leadership is behind Coach Moore, his coaching staff and the great student-athletes that compete on the field and in the classroom. We are excited to see our team take the field this Saturday against Arkansas State."

---

