Sherrone Moore updates competitions at quarterback, offensive line and more

Brock Heilig • Maize&BlueReview
Staff Writer
Michigan football head coach Sherrone Moore met with reporters on Tuesday afternoon to discuss the upcoming football season. After dodging questions about his alleged deleted text messages with former analyst Connor Stalions, Moore discussed the football team that he will lead into battle in just 18 days.

Moore and the coaching staff still have a lot to figure out — especially offensively — before the Wolverines welcome Fresno State to Michigan Stadium on Aug. 31.

The Michigan head man updated some of the team's biggest competitions heading into the second half of fall camp.

Quarterback

Three Michigan quarterbacks are seemingly locked in competition right now for the starting role as signal caller. According to many reports, Alex Orji figures to be the favorite to win the job, but senior Davis Warren and seventh-year senior Jack Tuttle are pushing Orji in the race.

Moore updated the competition on Tuesday, saying that there is no frontrunner at this point in time.

"They've all been really good," Moore said. "They've had their days that one guy's been good, one guy's been really good, one guy's been better. So, not a frontrunner, really kind of all even playing right now, and we'll see going into this week, next week and then game week."

The Michigan head coach spoke on two quarterbacks individually, one of which was true freshman Jadyn Davis.

"[Tuttle] has been good, but competition is ongoing."

"[Jadyn Davis] has the it-factor. Makes plays. Competitive, obviously, was a three-time state champion, player of the year, poise, has ability, we'll see how it progresses."

As far as a timeline for a decision is concerned, Moore and offensive coordinator Kirk Campbell are not in a hurry to name a starter.

"Could be the week of, could be the day of the game," Moore said.

Offensive line

"They're coming together great, and you can ask the defensive guys — they're giving them a run for their money," Moore said. "I know that as long as I'm here, we're gonna be good up front. We're gonna be violent, we're gonna be physical, gonna be tough, relentless, all the things you want. We have a couple guys that are cementing themselves at ones, not a whole first group yet, I think we've got a lot of battles still going and it's kind of like last year. We had guys that started — Myles Hinton started the first four or five games and then didn't start after that, but still played."

In accordance with Moore's response on Tuesday, Maize and Blue Review's Josh Henschke has reported that Hinton and Josh Priebe have established themselves as starters along the offensive line.

Surprisingly, Moore noted that the competition will likely go into the season, but that they have a lot of players competing for a spot.

"I think the competition is just gonna continue to go into the season," Moore said. As we keep going, and excited to see who roles out Week 1."

"I think we're in a good place. We've got nine or 10 guys that are competing on a daily basis, so excited about that group."

Kicker

"Both of those guys have been really good. Dominic Zvada is probably leading in that one right now. He's been kicking it through the roof. He's done a really good job. But [Adam] Samaha, I mean, he put two more days together the other day, so you can't relax around here, because as soon as you relax, someone's chasing you."

Last week, special teams coordinator J.B. Brown noted that Zvada was 6-7 on field goals of 50 yards or more.

Defensive back

"I think right now, we've got a little battle on the other side, because obviously Will's Will, but Jyaire Hill has really had a really, really good fall camp. I love Sug [Hill]. He's phenomenal. He's got a great personality. But when he gets on the field he's serious and he plays that way, and as soon as he steps on the sideline, he's Sug again. But he's really played well."

"Aamir Hall has really stepped up as well and has done some really, really good things. Keshaun is another guy that has played really well. Ricky Johnson, all those guys are really stepping up and making some plays. Ja'Den McBurrows, another guy who's done it and he's played a little nickel, too, but all those guys have been really, really good."

"Zeke [Berry] has played some [nickel], Ja'Den's played some. Had a couple other guys, but probably Zeke and Ja'Den right now."

