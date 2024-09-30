On Monday afternoon, Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore met with reporters for his weekly press conference. This week, Moore fielded a slew of questions regarding his players' health, as many Wolverines are dealing with minor injuries through five games this season.

Michigan had 13 players listed on last week's availability report, nine of which were listed as out. Although no official starters were ruled out prior to the game, star players Will Johnson and Josaiah Stewart, along with key contributors Semaj Morgan and Greg Crippen did not see game action in Saturday's 27-24 win over Minnesota.

During the game, though, Michigan suffered a few more injuries. Starting left tackle Myles Hinton left the game prematurely with an injury, and Makari Paige, despite playing 66 snaps, failed to finish the game after a big hit in the fourth quarter.

Hinton was replaced by Jeff Persi, and sophomore Brandyn Hillman filled in for Paige.

It's an inopportune time for injuries to be piling up for the Wolverines, as they'll hit the road for the first time this season. A bye week does await following this weekend's contest against the Huskies, but Michigan will need to do what it can to secure a victory despite being banged up.

On Monday, Moore noted that key players Will Johnson, Josaiah Stewart, Myles Hinton and Makari Paige are all "working through something" but are in good shape to be able to play on Saturday at Washington.

"They're all working through something. Myles, working through something, came out of the game, probably could've went back in, but held him out. And Josaiah and Will look like they'll be in good shape for this week."

When asked about Semaj Morgan, Moore said the sophomore wide receiver is in the same boat as Stewart and Johnson.

Moore also added that Paige, the fifth-year safety, "will be good" to go for the Washington game as well.

Redshirt junior Ja'Den McBurrows, Moore said on Monday, is the only player on the roster other than Rod Moore who is dealing with a long-term injury. Meanwhile, Wesley Walker and Jaden Mangham, whose names both appeared on the availability report last week, are not dealing with long-term injuries, according to Moore.

"McBurrows will be out, Mangham; he's working through something; he could possibly come back. [Walker] is working through it, but he's not long-term."