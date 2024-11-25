Sherrone Moore updates injury status for Will Johnson and Colston Loveland

Michigan is heading into its regular season finale in Columbus against Ohio State and there are big questions around two of its most important players.

Will Johnson has missed the last four games for the Wolverines as he recovers from a lower leg injury. There was optimism Johnson would play against Northwestern, but he was ruled out ahead of the game.

Colston Loveland left Michigan's victory against Northwestern in the second half, but did not appear to be injured.

During a media appearance on Monday, head coach Sherrone Moore was asked about the status of Johnson and Loveland ahead of the game with Ohio State.

"Yeah, we'll see," Moore said. "I think Colston is trying to get in a good direction. We'll get a better feel in the next couple of days. The same thing with Will. So we'll see."

Loveland missed action earlier in the season due to a shoulder injury, but again did not appear injured when he scored a touchdown on his last play Saturday.

There were reports Saturday that Johnson was already slated to miss the Ohio State game, but Moore said he is only going by the advice of team doctors.

"Yeah, I just go by what the doctors say. So I can't confirm or say anything else besides what the doctors tell us."