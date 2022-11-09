Washington III in particular had an unconventional method that resulted in him landing at Michigan, which started with him committing to the Wolverines' biggest rival, Ohio State .

The two have now officially become Wolverines and are ready to finish their senior year before joining the team next fall.

2023 Rivals150 four-star, George Washington III , made it official this afternoon when he delivered his letter of intent to the University of Michigan . He joined fellow four-star, Papa Kante , in the 2023 recruiting class early on in November.

Washington III had a productive junior year in high school where he averaged 23.4 points and 7.2 rebounds while shooting 35.8% from three, with massive volume. That is exactly what to expect from the 6-foot-2 combo guard.

He is a high-volume shooter and scorer, but his shooting percentages don't accurately represent just how strong of a shooter he really is. The quality and difficulty of the shots he takes don't help his percentages, and I would argue he will shoot a higher percentage in college than he did in high school.

With a better system around him, Washington III has the chance to be really good at the next level and play himself into a spot in the NBA.

As a player, he reminds me of former Ohio State guard, Duane Washington Jr. A crafty scorer with a mindset hellbent on putting the ball in the bucket. Not a physically imposing nor springy athletic players, but both were masterful at getting to their spots and putting points on the board.

Washington III joins the Wolverine program and couldn't be any more excited to learn under Juwan Howard next season.

“When it came down to it, I felt like you can’t overlook the staff's credentials and what they have done as players and coaches," Washington III told Maize & Blue Review. "The development I can make in my game as well as the quality of the school really stand out. At the end of the day, it’s the best place for me to go, to be a college player and a pro.”

Washington's expectations at Michigan are simple, to win. He is a winner and will do anything possible to help the Wolverines program.

"Obviously, the goal for us as a team is to hang another banner in Crisler, and getting that up there for the school." Washington III said.