Signing Day Superlatives For Michigan's 2021 Recruiting Class
National Signing Day is in the review mirror.
However, this is the time to get excited about the future of Michigan football as the Wolverines landed several talented prospects.
Here is our list of signing day superlatives.
Best Signee
LB Junior Colson, Brentwood (Tenn.) Ravenwood
While this could have easily gone to Donovan Edwards or JJ McCarthy, my top overall Michigan signee this cycle is Colson. The Rivals100 prospect has five-star potential and was a monster on the field during his junior and senior seasons. At 6-foot-2, 225 pounds, Colson is extremely well built and uber athletic, running in the 4.5s. Colson plays well in space and has the versatility to play multiple linebacker spots. His upside is still sky high as the Haiti native has only been playing the position for three years.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news