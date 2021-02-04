 Signing Day Superlatives For Michigan Football 2021 Recruiting Class
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-02-04 16:36:04 -0600') }} football Edit

Signing Day Superlatives For Michigan's 2021 Recruiting Class

EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

National Signing Day is in the review mirror.

However, this is the time to get excited about the future of Michigan football as the Wolverines landed several talented prospects.

Here is our list of signing day superlatives.

Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

Best Signee

LB Junior Colson, Brentwood (Tenn.) Ravenwood

While this could have easily gone to Donovan Edwards or JJ McCarthy, my top overall Michigan signee this cycle is Colson. The Rivals100 prospect has five-star potential and was a monster on the field during his junior and senior seasons. At 6-foot-2, 225 pounds, Colson is extremely well built and uber athletic, running in the 4.5s. Colson plays well in space and has the versatility to play multiple linebacker spots. His upside is still sky high as the Haiti native has only been playing the position for three years.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}