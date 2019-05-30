Six Michigan football kickoff times for the 2019 season were announced by the Big Ten Thursday afternoon.

U-M will begin the season with a primetime matchup at home against Middle Tennessee State on August 31 at 7:30 p.m. That game can be seen on the Big Ten Network.

Michigan’s nonconference matchup against Army at home in the second week of the season will be at noon on FOX. The Wolverines Big Ten opener at Wisconsin on Sept. 21 will also be on FOX at noon.

The broadcast for Michigan's homecoming contest against Iowa on Oct. 5 will be determined later, but it was announced that the game will kick off at noon. The Illinois (Oct. 12) and Notre Dame games (Oct. 26) have been selected for broadcast by ABC, ESPN or ESPN2, with the game times being determined later.

Michigan’s game at Maryland on Nov. 2 will kick off at noon with the broadcast network being selected in the future.

The Wolverines rivalry matchup with Ohio State will once again be at noon on FOX.