Six Michigan players that need to play more to end the season

Michigan football is in the middle of a bye week toward the end of a disappointing season. Next week, the Wolverines will take on Northwestern, needing a win to become bowl-eligible. The week after that, a trip to Columbus, where it is hard to imagine Michigan putting up a fight against Ohio State. With that current situation, it is hard not to look to next season. Michigan has failed this season to get reps for younger players, and players they will likely need to rely on next year. Hard to do that with a tough schedule and no blowout wins. But in the era of the transfer portal, Michigan needs to get its young talented players some run. There are six players I want to see more of from Michigan before the season ends.

Jordan Marshall

Jordan Marshall was hampered by injuries to start his career at Michigan, but against Indiana, he flashed his speed in the return game. Marshall was the #2 running back in the 2024 class, and a top 50 recruit out of Ohio. On and off the field, he has the tools, work ethic, and attitude to be the top guy in Ann Arbor. There is a good chance Marshall could be RB1 next season, and Michigan can play him in the next two games and maintain his redshirt.

Hogan Hansen

With Colston Loveland and Marlin Klein on the roster, there wasn't a clear path to reps for freshman Hogan Hansen. He got some run due to injuries, but with Michigan struggling to pass the ball, Hansen should be getting more looks in multiple tight ends sets. He found the end zone against Arkansas State, and had four receptions for 50 yards against Illinois. Hansen will be part of the formula at tight end next season, and with Loveland likely to leave, getting him as many reps as possible should be the goal.

Andrew Sprague

Sprague was the top prize in a very talented offensive linemen group in the 2024 class. Possibly the future at left tackle, Sprague got a few snaps at right tackle against Arkansas State. He played as the sixth OL against Indiana last week. With the turmoil at right tackle this season, starting Sprague must be considered. Evan Link was benched for Andrew Gentry, before a leg injury ended Gentry's season. Link performed well when he back to replace Gentry, but was rough against Indiana. Benching Link would not be ending his time in Ann Arbor, just a chance to reset and acknowledge a difficult year. Sprague, on the other hand, will be battling to start next season and should get run since his redshirt will be preserved.

Dominic Nichols

One of the more hyped players coming out of fall camp, we thought we were going to see a lot more of Nichols than we have this season. Cam Brandt and TJ Guy have been solid in rotation on the EDGE and there hasn't been a clear path to playing time for Nichols. He has already played four games this season, so if the goal is to preserve a redshirt, that means he won't play again. Nichols is talented enough, and I don't expect him to be around long enough to play for a fifth year. Nichols could be instrumental next year, and the top pass rusher in 2026.

Cole Sullivan

Along with Nichols, Cole Sullivan was hyped by this staff coming out of fall camp. Sullivan has played in all but one of Michigan's games this year, so this isn't a case of player riding the bench. However, nearly all of his snaps have come on special teams. Now, that's a good way to bring a player along and I have no issue with that, but we need to see Sullivan at linebacker at the end of the season. With a potential move to EDGE for Jaishawn Barham, at worst, Sullivan should be looking at bigger role next season, possibly competing to start. Let him play some defense.

Brandyn Hillman