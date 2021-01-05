He is averaging 8.7 points and a team-high 5.2 assists per game, and is connecting on an impressive 40.9 percent of his threes. It’s also worth noting Smith is one of the top assist men in the entire Big Ten, with his 5.2 dimes tied with Rutgers fifth-year senior guard Jacob Young as the third most in the conference.

Michigan Wolverines basketball fifth-year senior point guard Mike Smith has been a massive addition for head coach Juwan Howard’s crew this year, after transferring in from Colombia this past offseason.

Smith has not been a go-to scoring option for Michigan after serving in that role for the Blue Lions during much of his career, but hasn’t needed to be. He has accepted his role beautifully as a facilitator in Ann Arbor, just as every player on the team has this season while helping lead the Maize and Blue to a perfect 9-0 start.

“[Senior guard] Chaundee [Brown] has accepted his role coming off the bench,” Smith began. “He was the best player at Wake Forest in my opinion, and is still motivated here to do what he’s doing.

“Then we have myself and other players who can score the ball, but have to do what’s in the best interest of the team. That shows the love Coach has for this team and that he trusts us to make the right plays.

“He has trust and faith that we’ll do what’s best for the team, and I’ve seen that from day one. He says what he means and says it in front of everybody, and there’s no second-guessing.

“What he’s doing is working, so nobody can say anything. He’ll tell you how it is in front of everybody, and I like that because it helps us grow as men; that’s how life is.”

A reporter asked Smith today about his potential one-on-one matchup with Minnesota redshirt junior point guard Marcus Carr tomorrow night, and the challenges that will come along with it.

Carr has been one of the best players in the Big Ten and perhaps one of the top guards in the entire nation this year, with his 22.1 points per game tying for third in the league and his 5.9 assists leading the conference.

In ideal ‘Michigan culture’ fashion, Smith answered the question by explaining tomorrow night’s game will be about U-M vs. Minnesota, and not himself verus Carr.

“Coach said I may start on him, though he doesn’t know for sure yet,” the fifth-year senior revealed. “If I get my chance to guard him, I’ll take it personal. He’s been listed as a top guard, and I want to prove I’m as high level as he is — he’ll have to guard me as well.