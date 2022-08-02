Smith wants to 'build a wall' around in-state recruiting

Newly minted Michigan baseball coach Tracy Smith met with media members in a roundtable setting on Tuesday afternoon. Multiple stories are coming to Maize & Blue Review from the hour-long meeting throughout the week.

When Erik Bakich left Michigan for Clemson, he took a handful of players and incoming recruits.

Before the University hired Tracy Smith as his replacement, a dozen players and recruits either went to Clemson or committed elsewhere. On top of that, the transfer portal closed a day before his hire became official.

Given the obstacles already laid out, it's hard to believe any coach would've come into Ann Arbor and done a better job on the trail than Smith.

The former Arizona State & Indiana head coach emphasized the importance of establishing strong recruiting classes upon his arrival. Knowing how difficult it would be to retain the many departures, Smith wasn't trying to build Rome in a day.

During his first month as head coach, he didn't meet with the media. He was hitting ballparks around the country recruiting for the Wolverines.

"(Recruiting) was the immediate priority for us just given the timing. Across college baseball in general, while I've been out of it for a year, I think everybody is still trying to figure out the portal and how that impacts recruiting at a baseline level. You know, do you go early on guys, like the traditional way, in high school? So, it's just one more thing to manage," Smith said. "This job, in particular, had its challenges ... the timing of admissions, the timing of the portal, all of those, we were faced with a bit of a challenge."

Despite the welcomed news that catcher Jimmy Obertop will return to Michigan after entering the transfer portal, the roster still has a handful of empty slots. Michigan can add up to 35, but Smith expects his final number to be between 31-to-33.

Additionally, the recruiting classes remain an issue despite regaining a couple of commitments so far.

While juggling a transition from sabbatical to Big Ten head coach, Smith had to guide a ship that needed and still needs more crew members, namely pitching and an infielder to replace departed captain Riley Bertram, who is at Clemson.

How did he approach re-patching the depleted roster and multiple recruiting classes?

"Our immediate thing was let's stabilize what we currently have going on, which was let's see what our roster is. The second was, OK, what do we have left coming in the 2022 class? Because, God-loving, my friend Erik Bakich got us a little bit on the way out, and I joke with him all the time, so there are no hard feelings on that," Smith said. "It's just the situation. Kids choose to go to a school, and they choose people. So I don't begrudge any kids who exited the 2022 class. We just have to fill it up now."

Filling it up is a lot easier said than done. Michigan could act quickly by making offers on the trail, but the risk of offering out of desparation to fill numbers sooner than later is too great.

Rather than feeling rushed into making a splash that will help short-term but hurt long-term, Smith wants the program focused on sustainability both in rebuilding the current roster and shaping future ones.

"We want to get in here and assess what we have because we talked about sustainable success," Smith said. "Let's not make quick decisions and try to fill this thing and not be what aligns with not only what we want on the field but the University at large. We're going to get after it in recruiting, which we have, but the timing has been a bit problematic but not something we can't overcome."

One underlying advantage of recruiting at Michigan is the state's homegrown talent.

Over the last several years, the state has risen from a middle-of-the-pack baseball state to an unequivocally premier showcase of the sport. Orchard Lake St. Mary's is the first-ever in-state high school program to win back-to-back national championships.

Of the 14 Division I commitments on OLSM's 44-0 roster from 2022, only one is committed to Michigan. Logan Wood (2020) and Jake Keaser (2021), two pitchers, are the only St. Mary's alumni at U-M.

A historic 2022 class for the Eaglets included two Michigan commitments at the time of their third consecutive state championship in June.

Following Bakich's exit, both are gone.