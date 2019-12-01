Snap Counts From Michigan Wolverines Football's Loss To Ohio State
Snap counts from the Michigan Wolverines' loss to Ohio State Saturday afternoon in Ann Arbor are below:
Michigan Football Offense (72 snaps)
RT Jalen Mayfield — 72
LT Jon Runyan Jr. — 72
RG Michael Onwenu — 72
C Cesar Ruiz — 72
LG Ben Bredeson — 72
QB Shea Patterson — 69
WR Nico Collins — 68
WR Donovan Peoples-Jones — 64
RB Hassan Haskins — 52
TE Sean McKeon — 51
WR Ronnie Bell — 47
TE Nick Eubanks — 23
WR Tarik Black — 19
HB Zach Charbonnet — 15
WR Giles Jackson — 10
WR Mike Sainristil — 8
FB Ben Mason — 3
RB Tru Wilson — 2
WR Cornelius Johnson — 1
Michigan Football Defense (79 snaps)
S Daxton Hill — 79
LB Cam McGrone — 79
LB Khaleke Hudson — 79
S Josh Metellus — 79
CB Lavert Hill — 79
DE Aidan Hutchinson — 76
LB Jordan Glasgow — 73
DE Kwity Paye — 70
CB Ambry Thomas — 67
DT Carlo Kemp — 59
DT Christopher Hinton — 38
DT Michael Dwumfour — 26
CB Vincent Gray — 20
LB Josh Uche — 20
DE Michael Danna — 18
DT Jess Speight — 5
DT Donovan Jeter — 2
