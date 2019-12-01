News More News
football

Snap Counts From Michigan Wolverines Football's Loss To Ohio State

Ryan Tice • TheWolverine
@RyanTice
Editor
Snap counts from the Michigan Wolverines' loss to Ohio State Saturday afternoon in Ann Arbor are below:

Michigan Football Offense (72 snaps)

RT Jalen Mayfield — 72

LT Jon Runyan Jr. — 72

RG Michael Onwenu — 72

C Cesar Ruiz — 72

LG Ben Bredeson — 72

QB Shea Patterson — 69

WR Nico Collins — 68

WR Donovan Peoples-Jones — 64

RB Hassan Haskins — 52

TE Sean McKeon — 51

WR Ronnie Bell — 47

TE Nick Eubanks — 23

WR Tarik Black — 19

HB Zach Charbonnet — 15

WR Giles Jackson — 10

WR Mike Sainristil — 8

FB Ben Mason — 3

RB Tru Wilson — 2

WR Cornelius Johnson — 1

Michigan Football Defense (79 snaps)

S Daxton Hill — 79

LB Cam McGrone — 79

LB Khaleke Hudson — 79

S Josh Metellus — 79

CB Lavert Hill — 79

DE Aidan Hutchinson — 76

LB Jordan Glasgow — 73

DE Kwity Paye — 70

CB Ambry Thomas — 67

DT Carlo Kemp — 59

DT Christopher Hinton — 38

DT Michael Dwumfour — 26

CB Vincent Gray — 20

LB Josh Uche — 20

DE Michael Danna — 18

DT Jess Speight — 5

DT Donovan Jeter — 2

---

