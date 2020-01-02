News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-02 09:52:21 -0600') }} football Edit

Snap Counts, Initial PFF Takeaways From Michigan's 35-16 Loss To Alabama

Ryan Tice • TheWolverine
Editor
@RyanTice
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

The Michigan Wolverines were shut out in the second half en route to a 35-16 loss to Alabama in the Citrus Bowl on Wednesday afternoon.

Here are the snap counts and some quick takeaways from PFF:

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Michigan Wolverines Football Offense Snap Counts (out of 81)

Michigan Wolverines football junior wideout Nico Collins
Junior wideout Nico Collins led his position group with 72 snaps played in the Citrus Bowl. (USA Today Sports Images)

RT Jalen Mayfield — 81 snaps

QB Shea Patterson — 81

LT Jon Runyan Jr. — 81

RG Michael Onwenu — 81

C Cesar Ruiz — 81

LG Ben Bredeson — 78

WR Nico Collins — 72

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}