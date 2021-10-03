Snap Counts, PFF Grades, Takeaways From Michigan's 38-17 Win At Wisconsin

Offense

• Freshman signal-caller J.J. McCarthy — who came in off the bench — played 10 snaps and was Michigan's highest-rated player, per PFF (90.7). Redshirt freshman starter Cade McNamara was the second-highest on offense with an 83.0 mark.

• In the first four games, McNamara connected on just 44.4 percent of his throws for 138 yards when pressured, per PFF. Against Wisconsin, he went 6-of-10 passing for 88 yards and one touchdown when pressured.

• The Wolverines' third-highest rated player was redshirt junior right tackle Andrew Stueber (77.4), with his 86.7 pass-blocking grade ranking first on the squad by far.

• The rest of the starting offensive line graded out near the bottom of the entire offense — sixth-year senior center Andrew Vastardis (55.7, 20th on offense), second-year freshman right guard Zak Zinter (53.8, 25th), redshirt freshman left guard Trevor Keegan (52.1, 26th), redshirt sophomore left tackle Ryan Hayes (51.2).

• Michigan's wide receivers were led by second-year freshman Roman Wilson (75.9 overall, 4th on offense) and sophomore Cornelius Johnson (70.0, fifth). Johnson was credited with one of the Maize and Blue's three drops for the game, with redshirt junior Daylen Baldwin having the other two.