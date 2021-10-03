Snap Counts, PFF Grades, Takeaways From Michigan's 38-17 Win At Wisconsin
Michigan Wolverines football notched a dominant, 38-17 win at Wisconsin Saturday afternoon.
Here are the snap counts and our takeaways from PFF's initial grades, where a single-game mark of about 64 is considered average.
Michigan Football Offensive Snap Counts (Out Of 76)
* Denotes starter
• LT Ryan Hayes* — 72
• RT Andrew Stueber* — 72
• C Andrew Vastardis* — 72
• RG Zak Zinter* — 67
• LG Trevor Keegan* — 67
• QB Cade McNamara* — 62
• WR Cornelius Johnson* — 60
• WR Roman Wilson — 46
• TE Luke Schoonmaker — 41
• RB Hassan Haskins* — 39
• TE Erick All — 34
• TE Joel Honigford* — 32
• RB Blake Corum — 29
• WR Mike Sainristil* — 28
• WR Daylen Baldwin* — 25
• WR A.J. Henning — 21
• LG Chuck Filiaga — 16
• QB J.J. McCarthy — 10
• WR Andrel Anthony — 9
• RB Donovan Edwards — 8
• OT Trente Jones — 5
• C Greg Crippen — 3
• OT Karsen Barnhart — 4
• QB Dan Villari — 3
• TE Matthew Hiibner — 3
• TE Carter Selzer — 3
• RG Reece Atteberry — 1
• RB Leon Franklin — 1
• OT Griffin Korican — 1
• QB Alan Bowman — 1
Michigan Football Defensive Snap Counts (Out Of 55)
• S Daxton Hill* — 49
• LB Josh Ross* — 49
• S Brad Hawkins* — 48
• CB Vincent Gray* — 45
• DT Christopher Hinton* — 39
• DE Aidan Hutchinson* — 39
• S R.J. Moten — 34
• LB David Ojabo — 34
• CB Gemon Green* — 29
• DE Mike Morris — 27
• DT Mazi Smith* — 26
• LB Jaylen Harrell* — 21
• LB Junior Colson — 20
• LB Nikhai Hill-Green* — 19
• CB DJ Turner — 18
• DT Donovan Jeter — 14
• DT Kris Jenkins* — 13
• DE Taylor Upshaw — 12
• DT Jess Speight — 12
• DT Julius Welschof — 8
• S Caden Kolesar — 7
• CB Ja'Den McBurrows — 6
• S Makari Paige — 6
• CB Jalen Perry — 6
• S Rod Moore — 4
• DE Braiden McGregor — 4
• DT Jordan Whittley — 4
• LB Kalel Mullings — 3
• LB Joey Velazquez — 3
• LB Michael Barrett — 3
• DT Joey George — 3
Takeaways From Michigan Football's Snap Counts, Initial PFF Grades
Offense
• Freshman signal-caller J.J. McCarthy — who came in off the bench — played 10 snaps and was Michigan's highest-rated player, per PFF (90.7). Redshirt freshman starter Cade McNamara was the second-highest on offense with an 83.0 mark.
• In the first four games, McNamara connected on just 44.4 percent of his throws for 138 yards when pressured, per PFF. Against Wisconsin, he went 6-of-10 passing for 88 yards and one touchdown when pressured.
• The Wolverines' third-highest rated player was redshirt junior right tackle Andrew Stueber (77.4), with his 86.7 pass-blocking grade ranking first on the squad by far.
• The rest of the starting offensive line graded out near the bottom of the entire offense — sixth-year senior center Andrew Vastardis (55.7, 20th on offense), second-year freshman right guard Zak Zinter (53.8, 25th), redshirt freshman left guard Trevor Keegan (52.1, 26th), redshirt sophomore left tackle Ryan Hayes (51.2).
• Michigan's wide receivers were led by second-year freshman Roman Wilson (75.9 overall, 4th on offense) and sophomore Cornelius Johnson (70.0, fifth). Johnson was credited with one of the Maize and Blue's three drops for the game, with redshirt junior Daylen Baldwin having the other two.
