Snap Counts, PFF Takeaways From Michigan Football's Loss To Wisconsin
Michigan Wolverines football lost to Wisconsin, 49-11, Saturday in Ann Arbor.
Here are the snap counts and some takeaways from from PFF's initial grades, where a single-game grade of about 64 is considered average.
RELATED: Offense Notes: Joe Milton Struggles, Benched In Favor Of Cade McNamara
RELATED: Paul Chryst Talks Rushing Success, More From Wisconsin's Win Over Michigan
RELATED: Best And Worst From Michigan Football's Loss To Wisconsin
Michigan Offensive Snap Counts (out of 46)
C Andrew Vastardis — 46
RG Zak Zinter — 46
LT Karsen Barnhart — 46
RT Andrew Stueber — 46
LG Chuck Filiaga — 40
WR Ronnie Bell — 38
TE Nick Eubanks — 37
QB Joe Milton — 35
WR Cornelius Johnson — 29
TE Erick All — 20
WR Giles Jackson — 16
WR Mike Sainristil — 15
HB Blake Corum — 15
HB Zach Charbonnet — 15
WR Roman Wilson — 13
QB Cade McNamara — 11
HB Chris Evans — 8
HB Hassan Haskins — 7
RG Trevor Keegan — 6
WR A.J. Henning — 6
TE Luke Schoonmaker — 6
FB Ben Mason — 5
Michigan Football Defensive Snap Counts (out of 76)
S Daxton Hill — 68
S Brad Hawkins — 68
LB Michael Barrett — 68
CB Vincent Gray — 68
LB Cameron McGrone — 68
CB Gemon Green — 65
LB Josh Ross — 58
DT Carlo Kemp — 54
DT Christopher Hinton — 50
DE Taylor Upshaw — 50
DT Donovan Jeter — 44
DE Luiji Vilain — 29
DT Mazi Smith — 19
DE Gabe Newburg — 18
DT Jess Speight — 17
S Makari Paige — 14
CB DJ Turner — 11
DT Julius Welschof — 10
LB Kalel Mullings — 8
LB Anthony Solomon — 8
CB Jalen Perry — 8
S Hunter Reynolds — 8
LB Nikhai Hill-Green — 8
LB Ben VanSumeren — 6
DT Mike Morris — 5
DE Philip Paea — 3
DE Kris Jenkins — 3
Takeaways From Snap Counts, PFF Grades
OFFENSE
• Redshirt sophomore quarterback Joe Milton struggled, posting a grade of 51.0 (20th-worst on the team). Meanwhile, he was replaced by redshirt freshman Cade McNamara late in the third quarter, who played 11 snaps and graded out as team's top offensive player (87.4).
Milton was ineffective even when he wasn't pressured, completing 7-of-15 passes, including one interception, when that was the case, for 73 yards.
• The only player, including linemen and skill position players, to have an above average mark in run blocking was redshirt junior right tackle Andrew Stueber (69.0).
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news