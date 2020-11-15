OFFENSE

• Redshirt sophomore quarterback Joe Milton struggled, posting a grade of 51.0 (20th-worst on the team). Meanwhile, he was replaced by redshirt freshman Cade McNamara late in the third quarter, who played 11 snaps and graded out as team's top offensive player (87.4).

Milton was ineffective even when he wasn't pressured, completing 7-of-15 passes, including one interception, when that was the case, for 73 yards.

• The only player, including linemen and skill position players, to have an above average mark in run blocking was redshirt junior right tackle Andrew Stueber (69.0).