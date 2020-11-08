Snap Counts, PFF Takeaways From Michigan's Loss To Indiana
Michigan Wolverines football lost in Bloomington on Saturday, 38-21, to the Indiana Hoosiers.
Here are the snap counts and some takeaways from from PFF's initial grades, where a single-game grade of about 64 is considered average.
Michigan Football Offensive Snap Counts (out of 55)
QB Joe Milton — 55
C Andrew Vastardis — 55
RG Zak Zinter — 55
LT Karsen Barnhart — 55
LG Chuck Filiaga — 55
RT Andrew Stueber — 55
TE Nick Eubanks — 50
WR Ronnie Bell — 40
WR Cornelius Johnson — 31
WR Roman Wilson — 25
WR Mike Sainristil — 22
WR Giles Jackson — 20
RB Zach Charbonnet — 18
RB Chris Evans — 13
RB Blake Corum — 13
RB Hassan Haskins — 12
TE Erick All — 11
WR A.J. Henning — 10
H-Back Ben Mason — 8
TE Luke Schoonmaker — 2
Michigan Football Defensive Snap Counts (out of 94)
S Daxton Hill — 94
CB Gemon Green — 94
S Brad Hawkins — 94
CB Vincent Gray — 94
LB Michael Barrett — 88
LB Cameron McGrone — 88
LB Josh Ross — 70
DT Carlo Kemp — 69
DE Kwity Paye — 59
DE Taylor Upshaw — 53
DE Luiji Vilain — 53
DT Christopher Hinton — 44
DT Donovan Jeter — 34
DT Julius Welschof — 27
S Makari Paige — 24
LB Ben VanSumeren — 15
DE Gabe Newburg — 12
LB Adam Shibley — 7
DE Aidan Hutchinson — 6
LB David Ojabo — 5
DT Jess Speight — 4
Takeaways From Snap Counts, PFF Grades
OFFENSE
• Michigan's top-rated player was junior wide receiver Ronnie Bell, who posted a grade of 86.7 and exploded in the second half, recording four of his six receptions and 123 of his 149 yards after the halftime break, including his 21-yard touchdown reception in the fourth quarter cut the Hoosier lead to 10.
• The only two other offensive players that were tagged with above average grades were sophomore wideout Cornelius Johnson (72.5), who scored a 37-yard touchdown in the first quarter, and redshirt junior offensive lineman Andrew Stueber (69.4), who started at right tackle due to redshirt sophomore Jalen Mayfield missing the game with an ankle injury. Stueber started the first two games of the season at right guard.
