OFFENSE

• Michigan's top-rated player was junior wide receiver Ronnie Bell, who posted a grade of 86.7 and exploded in the second half, recording four of his six receptions and 123 of his 149 yards after the halftime break, including his 21-yard touchdown reception in the fourth quarter cut the Hoosier lead to 10.

• The only two other offensive players that were tagged with above average grades were sophomore wideout Cornelius Johnson (72.5), who scored a 37-yard touchdown in the first quarter, and redshirt junior offensive lineman Andrew Stueber (69.4), who started at right tackle due to redshirt sophomore Jalen Mayfield missing the game with an ankle injury. Stueber started the first two games of the season at right guard.