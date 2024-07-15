After a 10-year hiatus, EA Sports will release its first college football game since NCAA 14. EA Sports College Football 25 is a detail-packed game filled with minor details for each program's passionate fan base to enjoy. The defending National Champion Michigan Wolverines have featured prominently throughout the game's release process, including cover athlete Donovan Edwards. Michigan received nearly $100,000 for licensing to appear in the game, so the Wolverines include some of the most detail in the game. So before you grab the sticks to play with the Maize and Blue, let's take a look at the plays, players, and traditions that make up the Michigan Wolverines in EA Sports College Football 25.

Run the Damn Ball

EA Sports put a lot of effort into the details of College Football 25 to make the game as realistic for college football fans as they could. Even the playbooks and schemes of each college program were built to match the teams' real-life identities closely. It's clear EA Sports thinks Michigan is built to run the ball again this season. When using running with Michigan you can jumbo, multiple tight ends, and definitely use FB Max Bredeson. You won't see I-Form and Twins in every playbook in College Football 25, but you will for Michigan. When passing, play action is the name of the game, with throws to the flat often open.

The Players

Starting at QB, Alex Orji (78) is tagged a scrambler with running back skillsets. Orji's skill rankings are very close to lead running back Donovan Edwards (91). With speed 91-92, strength 75-74, agility 88-92, and acceleration 92-96. If you want to go with a pocket passer, Davis Warren's (77) and Jack Tuttle (76) are right there. If Orji and Edwards are your elusive runners, Michigan also has two bruisers with Kalel Mullings (81) and Benjamin Hall (76). Both are strong with less speed than Edwards, but Mullings gets the edge with break tackle.

Michigan's wide receivers are led by speedy Semaj Morgan (83) followed by Tyler Morris (80) and Fred Moore (80). Colston Loveland (92) is the best pass-catching weapon, of course, and should be your go to player on offense. A surprising TE2 could be freshman Brady Prieskorn (72) who has the same rating as Marlin Klein (72). Whether running or passing, EA Sports is not high on Michigan's offensive line for this season. Myles Hinton (83), Josh Priebe (82), Greg Crippen (75), Raheem Anderson (77), and Andrew Gentry (80) are your likely starters.

Defense is Elite

No shocker, Michigan has an elite defense in the game. Led by the highest-ranked player in the game, Will Johnson (96), and the defensive tackle duo of Mason Graham (91) and Kenneth Grant (85). Graham is the best run blocker and pass rusher in the game for Michigan. With EDGE rushers, Josaiah Stewart (87) has a great speed and strength combo. Derrick Moore (80) is criminally underrated but has more strength than Stewart. When it comes to depth Enow Etta (79) and Ludgard Edokpayi (75) are your primary rotation pieces, with Etta very close to Moore. Jaishawn Barham (85) and Ernest Hausmann (83) are an awesome LB duo. Barham has above-average speed and awareness for the position. He should be excellent in the run game and dropping into coverage. In the secondary, Johnson leads the way by a significant margin. Ja'Den McBurrows (80) and a fake player named A. Kameron (79) are the next two corners. The other real life corners included in the game are Kody Jones (77) and Jo'Ziah Edmond (75). Safeties are of course led by Rod Moore (84) and Makari Paige (82). Michigan State transfer Jaden Mangham (78) and Zeke Berry (77) are next up with similar attributes. One of my favorite players Brandym Hillman (75) in there as well.



Traditions